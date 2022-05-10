Eleven years ago, in an interview ahead of his show at Midtown Ballroom, Canadian electronic musician ill.Gates — aka Dylan Lane — told The Bulletin what he thinks of genre labels.
“That’s like the beginning of the end, really,” he said back then. “As soon as (a style of music) is called something, there becomes a right way to do it and a wrong way to do it, and then things start getting more and more creatively incestuous until some upstart kid goes, ‘Hey, none of you guys ever thought of this!’ And then everybody slaps their forehead and it starts again.”
He wasn’t wrong. And more than a decade later, Lane still resists labeling his sound.
“There are definitely tracks I’ve made that fall within certain genres, sure, but I’ve been careful never to completely align with any one of them,” he said in a recent interview. “I love the feeling that anything could happen when I listen to music, especially live music, and that feeling is easily lost when an artist sticks to a particular style too rigidly.”
Lane is as creatively restless as ever on his new album “Bent,” a 12-track collection of eclectic electronic music built from glitchy beats, grimy dubstep, booming bass and ever-present hip-hop influences. On Friday night, he’ll return to Bend to fill the Domino Room with highly danceable sounds. Before he does that, however, he took some time to answer a few questions from GO! Magazine. Here are his answers, edited for space and clarity.
GO!: Tell me about your upbringing. Were you raised in a musical household?
Dylan Lane: I grew up in Toronto and Ottawa, Canada. My dad is a full-time guitarist, and my mom is an educator. I’ve never really thought of myself as musically gifted; I just love music with all my heart and spend every waking hour either making music or thinking about making music. Over time it adds up and here I am.
GO!: You’ve been doing what you do for a long time in a field that can be fickle. What do you believe has been the key to your longevity?
DL: I like to constantly reinvent myself and surprise my audience. Whether it is incorporating finger drumming, multimedia performance, working with vocals, media jamming or making modular sound art I set a growth target for myself each year and am very passionate about tracking my progress. I like to call it “remixing” my life.
It’s so easy to get lulled into complacency when you find something that really works. The tendency is to ride it as far as you can, but that often ends up tainting the joy you shared at the beginning of the path. When I have some new process that I’m learning to adapt to, I can approach it as a personal challenge rather than a competitive business enterprise or whatever.
I feel like that makes it healthier at an emotional level and that’s the most likely reason why I’ve stuck around for over 10 years. It’s also consistently fun. I always swore I’d do something else if it stopped being fun. So far, so good!
GO!: You’ve described your new album “Bent” as “the new sound of ill.Gates.” How is it different from what you’ve done before?
DL: I got signed to a record label when I was just a kid. I had only owned a computer for a couple of months and my second and third songs ever ended up being released commercially. Then when I finished university it was off to the road. Ever since then I was always really busy touring — like eight flights a week touring. While it was immensely amusing and deeply validating to play all those shows I couldn’t help but feel like I was spinning my wheels at times, with so many half-finished projects holding me back from exploring all the rabbit holes that piqued my curiosity.
Once I put out the immediate fires of 2020 and eliminated all but the most essential things in my life I was able to spend week after week of 12+ hour days in the studio. I learned more in this period than I would have in 10 years on the road. I wrote far more music than will ever see the light of day. I went deep down the rabbit hole and came back a completely changed person. Nothing sounds the same to me anymore. It feels like my entire life was leading me to this point and I have only now truly become who I am.
GO!: Where do most of your song ideas come from?
DL: Every song has a specific theme. I like to communicate as clearly and directly as I possibly can, and to let the theme guide the process completely. They often lead me to strange and alien places and I like that. I also don’t like to start every song in the same way. Sometimes it might be chopping a sample that sparks the process. Other times it might be a set of chords I pick out on a piano keyboard. Sometimes I just record myself making the most insane sounds I can and then chop them up. Sometimes it’s lyrics I wrote on the plane. Sometimes it’s a joke. Whatever sparks the process …
GO!: Anything else you want to add?
DL: I just want to thank everyone who has listened to the album and reached out to me about it. I have released five full-length albums as ill.Gates and the response to “Bent” has been so incredible I feel like I am going to cry. When you’re alone in a room working 12-hour days on a project for more than a year you kind of lose all perspective on things. There were moments where I was like, “I might think this is the best thing I’ve ever made, but maybe I’ve just gone off the deep end and become totally delusional.” I was sure, but I wasn’t really sure until everyone I know was reaching out and saying “Holy s–t! Congratulations dude!” So if you haven’t checked out the record yet please do so at producerdojo.lnk.to/bent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.