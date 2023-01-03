Rounding out the holiday season with the final days of Twelvetide (otherwise known as the Twelve Days of Christmas, which last from Dec. 25 through Jan. 5), there always seem to be leftover treats and goodies in need of finishing. One favorite we enjoy each year are homemade rum balls, the bite-sized confectionery made with rum, vanilla wafer cookies and cocoa.
As it happens, Sunriver Brewing Co. recently released a pair of specialty rum-inspired beers in its Wood Series of strong barrel-aged brews, and with rum confections in mind they were too tempting to pass up.
I picked up a bottle each of Rum Ball Imperial Porter and Rum Barrel Coconut Stout to review and pair with the leftover holiday treats.
Rum Ball Imperial Porter “was designed to emulate the flavor of the beloved confectionary delight,” according to the beer’s description. It began as an imperial porter for the base beer, and it was aged for 12 months in Jamaican rum barrels.
To achieve the rum ball flavor profile, the brewers blended the beer with crushed pecans, vanilla beans, cacao nibs, lactose (milk sugar), and “holiday themed spices.” The final result is 13.8% alcohol by volume.
The aroma is full of chocolate rum notes with a sweet pecan roll pastry character, subtle vanilla and spices, and cocoa. There’s a boozy aspect with a hint of oak and molasses. It smells like rum ball cookies with less pastry elements.
It’s boozy and rummy right up front, making the strength known, with a nuttiness and a chocolate liqueur character overlaying a spiced rum flavor. Paired with the cookie itself, there is more “pastry” character with the cookie smoothing out the booziness and all together it takes on a rich, smooth chocolate truffle quality.
I think Sunriver hit its target with the rum ball theme, this beer is dessert-like without being cloying or artificial, and the warming bloom of alcohol will remind you that it’s a beer for sharing.
Rum Barrel Coconut Stout is 13.4% ABV, and began as an imperial version of a tropical stout. “Tropical” stout describes a sweet, fruity, smooth variation of the style, so called because it originated in the tropics, not because it contains any tropical fruits.
Like Rum Ball, this Stout aged in Jamaican rum barrels for 12 months, and then it was conditioned on 125 pounds of toasted coconut. Naturally, I paired it up with rum balls rolled in sweetened coconut flakes.
My first impression is that it’s much more of a dessert beer than Rum Ball, with a nose full of boozy rum, coconut, and fudgy chocolate. It reminds me of German chocolate cake, soaked in rum, or a rich chocolate truffle.
The flavor starts with coconut rum bringing a warming bloom of alcohol on the tongue, and continues with chocolate ganache and a light splash of coffee, dark brown sugar, and a gentle roasty note. With the coconut rum ball, the dessert-like character of the brew is fully embraced and the combination tastes like a German chocolate cake in a single bite, calling back to the aroma.
It’s full bodied and rich, a sippable dessert stout that would be a terrific nightcap. With the confectionery pairing it becomes downright decadent.
Currently available in bottles, Sunriver’s specialty rum barrel aged beers are a nice way to wrap up the holiday season as well as to kick off the new year. You can find them for sale at the company’s various locations as well as on shelves around town where craft beer is sold.
Jon Abernathy is a beer writer and blogger and launched The Brew Site (www.thebrewsite.com) in 2004. He can be reached at jon@thebrewsite.com.
