I have a knack for rejecting things I eventually embrace.
That would perhaps be fine if I weren’t also vocal about the things that I want nothing to do with, at least until I want something to do with them.
As a teen in Miami, I once told a friend heading to his freshman year at University of South Florida in Tampa that I’d never live in Tampa. Wrong. I moved there after college myself and stayed for seven years. Oh, and I attended classes at USF myself, because of course I did.
Bands. Lord, there’ve been an embarrassing many. Led Zeppelin I rejected on the principle of agreeing with The Ramones about how rock music should be short, quick and catchy and should not involve 10 minutes of caterwauling. Then I broke down and bought “Houses of the Holy” for “D’Yer Maker” and got hooked on “The Song Remains the Same” and “Over the Hills and Far Away.” From there, it’s a slippery slope to “Kashmir” appearing high on the list of your annual top songs list on Spotify.
Up until I did it at age 35, I never thought I’d deign to drink diet soda, but the 40 grams of sugar in a can of the standard stuff had to go when I decided to cut processed sugars out of my diet (temporarily). I never looked back.
I proudly believed I’d never drink coffee until I tried it at 42. These days I enjoy (read: require) three or four cups a day, thanks.
These are just examples off the top of my head. I’d be afraid to ask my wife, Catherine, what things she recalls me mocking before I accepted them. The nice thing about getting older has been letting go of some of the strong opinions of my youth and realizing I know very little about many things, which is a great way to avoid comment battles with strangers on social media.
Last week, it was camping I realized I liked after all. This was good news to Catherine. We met as workers cleaning hotel rooms 30 years ago at a hotel on the fringe of Alaska’s Denali National Park. There in the abundance of wilderness, we hiked almost daily and camped almost every weekend, our shared tent leading to shared apartments and homes.
Other than a couple of camping trips in the late ’90s and some efforts with our kids that I became less involved in over time, our paths diverged just outside the woods. I took the path toward day trips and, when the camping bug struck my wife, yurts, the closest I wanted to get to camping for about 15 years.
But last week, we camped out of our van several miles from Government Camp. We first discovered that we had no cell reception, then realized we didn’t mind having no cell reception. It was glorious. We lucked out in our choice of campground and time of year, from the temperatures to the blooming flowers to the sizable campsites and lack of mosquitos. We hiked, waded, grazed on snacks, lazed under clear skies, slept, drank instant coffee and did much the same the next day, too.
Dormant senses reawakened, evidenced by my brilliant discovery that the onset of darkness, as we chatted in the fading light, was like someone slowly dimming the lights — and yes, my wife openly laughed when I voiced it aloud.
But trust me, evening giving way to night hits different when you sit still for it instead of scrolling and playing Wordle.
In short, I could get used to camping again. There’s work involved, which if I’m being honest, was probably my biggest objection to camping in the past. Well, that and the smoke. I did not get the sit-around-the-campfire gene, but let’s face it, it’s probably coming.
I couldn’t have been less interested in camping a few weeks ago, and already, we’re making plans to camp again. We’ve even rearranged our garage shelves to keep our camping gear in our line of sight rather than the attic, where it lived for so many years.
I’m not sure why I get notions such as “I don’t like camping,” but I know if you say something enough, it becomes the truth. Perhaps the best thing to do when you realize your opinions are holding you back is just admit it and give something a second chance.
It’s better to be a hypocrite, even one who smells like campfire smoke and drinks instant coffee, than continue missing out on the fun you could be having.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.