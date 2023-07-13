IMG953255.jpg

In a setting such as this one a few miles from Rhododendron, Oregon, one would be hard-pressed to dislike camping.

 David Jasper/The Bulletin

I have a knack for rejecting things I eventually embrace.

That would perhaps be fine if I weren’t also vocal about the things that I want nothing to do with, at least until I want something to do with them.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-383-0349,

djasper@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.