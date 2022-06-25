Pride was in the air at Drake Park on Saturday as people from around Central Oregon and beyond gathered to celebrate Central Oregon Pride 2022.
Prior to the annual festival that celebrates the LGBTQ community, OUT Central Oregon hosted a morning Bend Pride 5K Run/Walk. The 5K was followed by the Drag Dash, where drag queens and kings competed in a short race for the title of Drag Dash Darling.
This year’s winner was RJ Quiris or Caressa Banana as she is known when in drag. Quiris is the president of OUT Central Oregon and wore a stylish, neon red-orange athletic outfit inspired by her running shoes of the same color, allowing her to easily smoke the competition.
“Be you,” Quiris said. “To those who may be watching or just hearing about the event and are maybe not comfortable enough to come out into the community, I would say, reach out to OUT Central Oregon.”
“We will definitely talk with you, try to see how we can include you in more of our events, maybe it is something smaller we get you introduced to, eventually we want everyone out here,” Quiris added.
Behind Quiris, Drake Park was filling up with colorfully dressed people as vendors set up booths, and rainbow flags fluttered in the breeze.
George Wainscott, or Katrina Georgina as she is known in drag, also competed in the Drag Dash. Saturday was Wainscott’s second time participating, and the first Drag Dash, in 2019, Wainscott won an award for best dressed.
This year, Wainscott wore an intricate rainbow wig she made herself accompanied with an elegant rainbow outfit, inspired by the Pride flag and said she was going for “bright and beautiful,” this time around.
Wainscott, who is originally from the midwest, has enjoyed watching Bend’s gay Pride event grow year after year.
“Since coming to Bend, I love the fact that it is inclusive, and every year the event gets bigger and bigger, and I’m appreciative of the city for letting us have the event,” Wainscott said. “It’s an awesome time to have people that are allies and people who are part of the community get together and have a good day.”
Caley Berube, and her friend Scott Jones, were hanging out on the south side of the park. Berube said she has been coming to the event for the last couple of years, with the exception of the COVID years, and considers herself a regular. This year is Berube’s first time helping out at one of the booths set up along the walking paths.
“I would say, of the many years I have been here, this is the most bumpin’ Pride,” Berube said. “Just be you, and come with love,” was Berube’s message to the LGBTQ community.
Wendy Boyer of Bend has come to Pride for many years.
“I was here in 2012 when it was only a few people,” she said of past events, “so, it is really incredible to see it expand into this many people showing up.”
“I hope we can start to actually see each other, and take the time to get to know each other, because we are not as different as people think,” was Boyer’s message.
Melanie Hightower from Culver drove to Bend to participate in Bend Pride for her first time.
“I am so ready,” Hightower, who was bedazzled in Pride colors and accessories, said. Hightower also had a message for the LGBTQ community in Central Oregon.
“It doesn’t matter what other people think, just be happy with yourself,” she said.
Dustin Riley co-hosted as emcee both for the 5k run and the Pride festival, and said Pride is not just an event, or a month.
“It is who we are,” Riley said. “It is a way of being and thinking.”
Riley said Pride is about coming together and finding the true self, and creating a space free of judgment, where people can be authentic and be accepted.
“We can have a difference of opinion, and that doesn’t have to cause division and hatred, we need to listen to each other, understand each other and come together,” Riley added. “Open your mind, open your heart. We are all the same thing. We are all people that are unique and that deserve love, and we all belong. All of that squashed together is what today is.”
Rose Loftin, 16, was enjoying their first Pride event. Loftin just moved to Bend from Texas about two weeks ago and had just one thing to say.
“Just ignore all the haters, and just do you,” Loftin said.
