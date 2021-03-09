Ask almost any long-time Bend resident about the Humane Society of Central Oregon, and they probably have story to share. Whether it's finding a new-old treasure from the thrift shop in south Bend, volunteering, utilizing the HOPE Pet Food Bank or adopting a four-legged friend, there's likely a connection.
For Becky Rexford, 31, her most recent connection with the Humane Society began Feb. 8, the gotcha day for 9-year-old rottweiler/Australian cattle dog mix, Lucky.
"He had this face I couldn't get over," she said. "His eyebrows are the best! He's also an older dog and I know they don't get adopted as often and I've always wanted to adopt a senior dog."
Her mellow pup has since been settling nicely into his new home with Rexford and her cat, Cal.
This year marks the 60th anniversary of the animal shelter. The nonprofit shows no signs of slowing its mission to find homes for animals in Central Oregon, providing community support through spaying/neutering and pet food assistance programs, volunteer and community service opportunities, youth programs and more.
Over the last six decades, the mission, name and location of the humane society have changed, said community outreach manager Lynne Ouchida, but the commitment to the community has not.
“We’re finding that, you know, 60-plus years ago, the reflection on animals is the same that it is today,” she said, “There was some very caring and compassionate people.”
Before 1961, Deschutes County was home to a city pound located at the landfill, according to Ouchida. The authorities would collect stray dogs and the landfill employees would feed them. Then a small group of citizens took up the task of forming a humane society.
Through rummage sales and fundraising efforts — including selling memberships for $1 out of a phone booth-type box in high-traffic areas — the Deschutes County Humane Society opened its doors on Feb. 14, 1961.
Over the years the shelter has moved a few times including up in the Skyliners neighborhood and then to its current location on 27th Street in 1978 (the new facility was built in 2005).
Changing times
Ouchida, who has been with humane society since 1992, has been scouring the shelter’s archives and reaching out to the community for their own stories. She hasn’t been let down.
“One (story) we got from somebody,” she said, “their dog used to ride around on the route with the garbage truck with the driver, so when they got a new garbage truck driver, they couldn’t figure out why this dog kept jumping into their truck!”
She estimates that on average the shelter has received 3,500 to 4,500 animals every year since 1961, including 6,606 animals in 1984. But over the past 30 years, she says that number has been decreasing steadily. Last year, the shelter only saw 2,599 animals come through and 3,083 in 2019.
“My favorite (mission statement) was when I started back in the early 90s and it was ‘creating a community responsible for animals.’ And I think that describes the heart and soul of what we do. We’re not here to take care of the animals on a long-term basis. We want people to adopt and care for the animals in the home environment.”
She remembered the contrast between her early days working at HSCO and visiting local schools. Ouchida would ask the group of students to raise their hands if they had a cat, then ask how many of those students consider their cats a member of their family, “very few raised their hands...and even back then, same question about dogs, more kids considered dogs members of their family.”
Today, Ouchida says, both are equally considered members of the family.
Ouchida believes the changing attitudes towards pets, as well as education and resources, have curbed abandonment and even diminished the number of relinquishments the shelter receives.
Time to celebrate
With most things over the past 12 months, the Humane Society of Central Oregon had to pivot from their original celebratory plans for the 60th anniversary.
“Basically for the last year, our 60th plans of you know a big open house celebration...swag to go out with adoptions... all of that is put on hold due to the closures and COVID and all that” Ouchida said, “We’re really hoping to ramp up for the end of summer that we’ll be able to reengage a lot of these ideas.”
But things are still in the works, if a little differently than they had imagined it. Ouchida says they hope to partner with businesses in the community for ways that benefit both organizations in a way to celebrate. One such project is a collaboration with AVID Cider and a blackberry currant apple cider they will produce for a limited run that Ouchida hopes will be released in a month.
They are also selling their own special anniversary T-shirts and masks at the thrift store and at the shelter.
“Part of the reason why we’ve been around so long is because of the community support and the business support”
And the Humane Society of Central Oregon reciprocates that support through several community programs that go beyond just adoption.
"We are there for them" Ouchida said, "I love the fact that we are there for the people and the animals when they need us most. And we never know when that's going to happen."
For Becky Rexford, that is part of the reason she chose to adopt Lucky from the organization. "We got our family dog from there when I was a kid," she said, "I know they do good things throughout the community."
