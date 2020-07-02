When it comes to our pets, most will do anything to make sure they’re safe and comfortable. And as much as us humans love to light off firecrackers on the Fourth of July, pets are much less thrilled to hear all the loud bangs, screams and whistles that come with them. Here are just a few tips to help keep your pets safe and calm for the upcoming holiday.
Keep them inside — If they’re inside there is less chance they’ll escape.
Make sure they’ve got their ID — It’s easier to spot a dog with a collar and know that it belongs to someone. Plus if you have a phone number tag dangling from it, a neighbor or other good Samaritan may be able to contact you directly. The American Kennel Club website suggests also that your pet be microchipped so, in the event that Fido ends up at one of the local shelters they can easily get in touch.
Keep your pets away from fireworks — This one seems like a no brainer, but it deserves to be said. Dogs and cats generally don’t like fireworks. The closer they are to them the more anxious they can become.
Give your dog a safe space — Keeping them in a safe space can reduce their stress levels. According to the AKC since canines are den creatures creating a cozy environment for them away from doors or windows that they can see or hear the fireworks outside can help. If you put a toy or treat in there with them, it can give them something else to focus on. They also suggest using music, television, fans or any other noise to drown out the pyrotechnics.
Keep them company — Your dog chose you as much as you chose them, so you can be the most calming force in their world. Sit with them, pet them, talk to them in a soothing voice.
Desensitize them — Before the neighborhood begins to light up for the big day, the AKC suggests playing firework sounds softly, until they are used to the bangs. You can also increase the volume and try different recordings to help with the process.
Tire them out beforehand — A tired dog is a happy dog, and the more tired they are before the fireworks, the more likely they are to sleep through the whole thing.
Talk to your vet — Your veterinarian will know your dog best, and if there are still high-anxiety issues with your dog they may be able to recommend further activities or even supplements to help keep them calm and happy throughout the night. Always consult a medical professional before giving your dog anything out of the ordinary.
