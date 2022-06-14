Jorma Kaukonen and Jack Casady go way back. They have been the core duo behind the bluesy roots-rock of Hot Tuna for more than five decades.
They go back further than that, though. Kaukonen and Casady — a prodigious guitarist and bassist, respectively — were both members of the classic lineup of Jefferson Airplane, 1996 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees and one of the foundational bands of San Francisco’s famed psychedelic scene in the 1960s.
But Kaukonen and Casady go back even further than that! The two were teenagers in Washington, D.C., when they met and formed their first band in 1958 — 64 years ago. How many relationships have you maintained for 64 years? Not many, I bet!
“I look at Jorma as a friend first and then as a business partner second, and we have reference points that go back a long way and aren’t connected with being in a band together,” Casady told Spokane, Washington, alt-weekly The Inlander in 2017. “My mother fixed him roast beef sandwiches, and I visited his grandparents’ house.”
So these two ultra-talented players have a lifetime of experiences together, decades of shared stage time and a ton of great songs at their fingertips. Add it all up and you’ve got an incredible musical happening heading to the Tower Theatre this weekend. Catch ‘em while you can.
Hot Tuna (acoustic): $39.50-$69.50, 7 p.m. Saturday, doors open 6 p.m., Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall Street, Bend, towertheatre.org.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
