John Reis reunited his three best-known bands — Drive Like Jehu, Rocket From the Crypt and Hot Snakes — in the last decade. To date, only one of those bands — Hot Snakes — has released a new album, 2018’s “Jericho Sirens.”
The band, which plays Bend for the first time Saturday at Volcanic Theatre Pub, made the most sense for Reis to jump back into on a creative level.
“Whereas the other bands, I think musically I was a bit more removed from (them) stylistically from that kind of thing,” Reis said recently from Los Angeles, “Hot Snakes seemed like the kind of thing where if we were gonna go in and write some songs, I didn’t have to really channel what being a Hot Snakes song is.”
In fact, Hot Snakes is the only one of those groups whose work schedule resembles a working rock band. Rocket From the Crypt plays “a couple of times a year,” Reis said, including its annual Halloween show in its hometown of San Diego. And Drive Like Jehu, which also features Hot Snakes’ guitarist and vocalist and Reis’ longtime musical foil, Rick Froberg, reunited in 2014 and split again in 2016.
“I had just finished doing a couple of years of touring with Drive Like Jehu, and that came to an end kind of abruptly,” Reis said. “And then I knew I wanted to return to doing stuff with Hot Snakes. But all of a sudden for me, I was looking at the future going, ‘Wow, I really don’t have anything going on.’”
“Jericho Sirens,” the band’s first album since 2004’s “Audit in Progress,” is the latest step in the noisy throughline Reis and Froberg have pursued since their first project together, Pitchfork, in the ’80s. When Pitchfork split in 1990, the duo formed Drive Like Jehu almost immediately; that group pursued a busier, math rock-influenced sound for two albums before splitting in 1995.
At the same time, Reis fronted Rocket From the Crypt, which formed in 1989 and split for the first time in 2005 before reuniting in 2013. That band pursued a more classic punk sound, albeit with a heavy dose of horns. Froberg also pursued other projects away from Reis, most recently Obits, whose Sub Pop-released albums led Hot Snakes to sign with the label for “Jericho Sirens.” But the duo always seem to come back to each other.
“It’s really exciting for me because I’ve sang in bands and I know what I would do lyrically or maybe vocally, or at least have some ideas, so I obviously think about these things,” Reis said. “And when Rick will come up with something that is nothing like what I would have done and it’s surprising, and (he’ll) make it so much cooler and so much better. And then there’s songs that are just pure, manic guitar — I won’t say noise, but just this kind of guitar chaos that I’m attracted to — that I would never know how to sing on something like that, ever. And Rick can make sense of these things and make them feel like songs.”
Still, it took Hot Snakes — Reis, Froberg, bassist Gar Wood, drummers Jason Kourkounis (who played with the band from its formation until 2003) and Mario Rubalcaba (who joined after Kourkounis left) — some effort to get back into a creative headspace. The band worked on the album in fits and starts, recording a couple of songs at a time over multiple sessions.
The group has released two singles from its next album — “Checkmate” in December and “I Shall Be Free” last month — with two more on the way. Each of these singles corresponds with the season of its release, with the other two planned for summer and fall.
“It didn’t come easy, but then once it did, it opened the doors for all this other stuff,” Reis said. “So now the band’s much more prolific than it ever has been. We’re just enjoying the ability to work on songs and write new songs. We get together a lot more frequently than we did in the past, and we’re playing more shows.”
