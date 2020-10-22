For homebodies, introverts and those just living their best hygge life, it’s the most wonderful time of the year — time to stay inside. Whether it’s curling up by the fire with a good book or just lounging around and binge-watching “Schitt’s Creek” for the third time, here are a few drinks to sip while you relish in the time spent snuggled up this season.
Cafe de Olla
I have been aching to make this classic Mexican coffee drink ever since I had it on my first vacation to our southern neighbor last year. Gather as many authentic ingredients as you can for this incredible tasting, little spicy and sweet pick-me-up. Pair with conchas for a great breakfast pairing.
Ingredients
- 8 cups of water
- 4 ounces piloncillo (cane sugar cone) or about ½ cup of brown sugar
- 2 cinnamon sticks
- 2 whole cloves
- 1 star anise pod (optional)
- 9 tbsp. dark roast ground coffee
Directions
Traditionally, you have to make this in an earthen clay pot (an olla de barro, hence the name) in order to get just the right taste from it, but if you don’t have one, you can use a medium pot or saucepan
Bring to water, cinnamon, cloves, star anise and piloncillo to a boil and stir until piloncillo dissolves . Remove from heat and add coffee. Stir to combine, cover and steep for 6-8 minutes.
Pour through a fine-mesh strainer or cheesecloth into a mug and serve.
Drink black or with a splash of milk.
Abominable Snowman
This is a super simple recipe from an Oregon Winterfest years ago and still just as tasty.
Ingredients
- 4 cups of water
- 3-5 tbsp. white hot chocolate mix
- 1-2 ounces of Crater Lake Hazelnut Espresso Vodka (or equivalent spirit)
Directions
In a kettle, bring water to a boil. Put the hot chocolate mix into a mug and pour water over it halfway and whisk until dissolved. Add vodka and fill remaining space with hot water and stir to combine.
Top with whipped cream and serve.
Milk Cloud
This one harkens back to my youth when my mother would swing by one of the few coffee stands in Bend in the mid-’90s (typically the Daily Grind near the Butler Market Store). She would get a mocha, and I would get a milk cloud that always came with a chocolate-covered espresso bean. I would feel so grown-up because this drink came from an espresso stand and surely that meant something.
They’re still delicious by the way.
Ingredients
- 2 cups of milk
- 1-2 tbsp. Vanilla coffee syrup
Directions
Steam the milk or microwave it in a jar with the lid off, then put the lid on and shake to froth.
Put the syrup in a mug. Add milk when ready and stir to combine. Top with whipped cream if desired and serve hot.
Add a coffee liquor or liqueur for an adult version.
Spiced Apple Tea Latte
For non-coffee drinkers, here is a delightfully spiced autumn drink that might as well come with its own Snuggie, that’s how cozy it tastes.
Ingredients
- 1 ½ cup milk
- 1 tbsp. apple juice
- 1 medium apple, chopped, cored
- 1 tbsp. black tea
- ⅛ tsp. ground cinnamon
- A pinch of ground cloves
- A pinch of ground nutmeg
Directions
Put all ingredients in a medium saucepan and heat until hot (about 175 degrees). Remove from heat, cover and let it steep for 15 minutes.
Using a strainer, pour mixture into a mug or jar straining out the large pieces. Press on the apple slices with the back of a spoon to extrude the juices for more flavor.
Froth the mixture and serve with a dash of cinnamon.
Malibu Mudslide
Similar to the abominable snowman, but this has a coconut kick.
Ingredients
- 8 ounces of milk
- ¼ cups white chocolate chips
- 2 ounces Malibu coconut rum
- Whipped cream (optional)
- Cinnamon (optional)
Directions
Steam the milk and add the chocolate until it dissolves completely. Pour in a mug half-way and add the rum. Pour in remaining milk, top with whipped cream and garnish with cinnamon.
You can also use white hot chocolate mix and hot water instead of the milk and chocolate chips. Serve hot.
