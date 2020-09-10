“Titanic the Musical” sets sail at the Tower Theatre on Friday, and there are a few things that might be helpful to know, according to Ray Solley, executive director of the Tower Theatre Foundation.
“I will tell you, the first thing we have to explain to people is ‘It’s not the movie. It’s a whole different storyline,’” Solley said. The Maury Yeston (music and lyrics) and Peter Stone (book) musical, which for the most part is sung-through, revolves around historical figures aboard the giant ship, which hit an iceberg and met its icy fate at the bottom of the Atlantic during its maiden voyage to the United States in 1912.
In other words, this is NOT Kate and Leo’s Titanic — but hey, any fans of the film or director James Cameron who feel blue about that fact still have “Avatar 2” to look forward to next year.
Instead, this “Titanic” offers an intimate, sympathetic look at actual people such as ship designer Thomas Andrews, Capt. E.J. Smith and second-class passengers Edgar and Alice Beane.
“It focuses on the relationships and the people and the personalities of the real folks that were on the ship. It’s not about the tragic and iconic hitting an iceberg and sinking moment. Yes, that’s in there, but it’s left up to your imagination,” Solley said. “What is front and center for the entire musical are the personalities and relationships and the storylines … all based on real people who were on the ship.”
And because some people believe musicals to be lighthearted fare — think “Grease” or “Mamma Mia!” — “The second thing we have to explain is that it’s a musical, but that doesn’t mean we’re making fun of tragedy and being tone deaf to the world we live in now,” Solley said.
“The third thing is that it’s going to be as COVID-safe as we know how to make it, as the crew, the cast and the musicians know how to make it,” Solley said. Anyone concerned with coronavirus dangers might be relieved to learn that seating is being capped at 60, according to Solley, with plenty of social distancing — a minimum of 12 feet — between performers and audience. The musical runs through next weekend, and midweek performances had the highest number of still-vacant seats.
Further, performers will be distanced and masked backstage, removing their masks only when they take the stage.
“As a full ensemble, they’re only on stage a couple of times all together, and those are for individual songs that last five or six minutes at a time,” Solley said. “They then go offstage, they mask back up, they separate and wash their hands and sanitize, so they’re maintaining all the COVID regulations backstage as well.”
Another thing to know is that director David DaCosta of Thoroughly Modern Productions, presenting the musical in tandem with the Tower Theatre Foundation, is well aware that the tragic story opens on Sept. 11 during a pandemic.
“Tragedies are unfortunately a part of life,” DaCosta said. “You’d hope that tragedies would bring us together.”
He wants audience members to walk away feeling inspired and hopeful from the musical, which first hit Broadway in 1997.
“We endure despite the social ills,” DaCosta said. “The point of tragedies is that they’re the great equalizer. Tragedies don’t give a crap how much money you have, what the color of your skin is or what class of society you belong to. We’re all equal.”
Solley, too, draws parallels between the fateful night over a century ago and our current pandemic predicament.
“The way we’ve reacted to that emergency has resonance with the way many people on the Titanic reacted to the emergency of hitting an iceberg in the middle of a moonless night, totally unexpected,” he said. “That kind of being impacted by something that is a life and death situation — or a situation that you’ve never been in before, and you’re not really prepared for it — is exactly what we’ve all been going through for months on end.”
