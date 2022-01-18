Ask Bill Powers about his musical journey, and you’ll get a very pleasant earful that starts with learning to play guitar in his late teens, then meanders through the blues and rock ‘n’ roll, Austin and Boston, an upside-down mandolin, Sam Bush and David Grisman, bluegrass and Telluride, Colorado, a banjo tuned like a mandolin, The Grateful Dead, Robert Earl Keen and a humble drum kit.
“Some traditional bluegrass people might look at that and be like, ‘Well, that ain’t no part of nothin’,” Powers said, speaking truth with his tongue firmly planted in his cheek. “I’ve always just done what I did out of necessity.”
That includes writing songs. Powers — the main songwriter for amiable local Americana band Honey Don’t — started out trying to play covers, but he never thought they sounded very good. So he turned to making up his own tunes.
“That way, there wouldn’t be anything to compare them to,” he said.
Fast-forward a dozen years and Honey Don’t will celebrate the release of its third full-length album, “Threadbare,” with a show Wednesday at McMenamins Old St. Francis School. The gig will feature the full-band version of Honey Don’t, with Powers’ wife, Shelley Gray, on bass, Benji Nagel on Dobro, CJ Neary on fiddle and Don Hawkins playing the drums.
That’s the same group, more or less, that recorded “Threadbare” at Keith Banning’s studio in Sisters, smack dab in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. There they gathered (safely, of course) and captured a baker’s dozen songs that have been following Powers around since he and Gray released the second Honey Don’t album way back in 2014 — right about the same time they moved from Paonia, Colorado, to Bend.
In fact, Powers calls “Threadbare” a “farewell to Colorado” album, even though he has been gone for years. Lyrically, songs like “Denver Ramble,” “Red Mountain Pass” and “Ain’t No Dam Up On The Yampa” directly reference the state’s landscape, and sonically, all of the album’s tracks basically sound like the blue skies, winding roads and clean mountain air of The Centennial State.
If you don’t know what blue skies, winding roads and clean mountain air sound like, think boom-chick bluegrass, laid-back country, hints of jazzy Western swing, memorable melodies, comforting vocal harmonies, sparkling strings, shuffling rhythms and carefree vibes stretching all the way to the horizon.
Thanks in large part to Powers’ own hustle, Honey Don’t has been one of the busiest gigging bands in Central Oregon over the past several years.
But when COVID-19 shut down live shows for a while, Powers relished the opportunity to take a break from the booking and promotion game and turn his attention to recording.
“It was so nice to be able to slow down and gather up these songs and get into the studio and get them on tape and out of my system,” he said. “We almost could’ve just skipped this album altogether and gone on to something else, but these are good tunes and we’ve been playing with this great group of guys, so we did it, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to put ‘em out into the world.”
