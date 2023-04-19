As an outdoor spot for live music, winter can be a bit quiet at Bunk and Brew on the edge of downtown Bend.

April, though, is “a good time to pivot toward warmer weather,” said Michael Freeman, manager of the venue’s beer garden and events. And April 20 — aka 4/20, the officially unofficial holiday for cannabis enthusiasts — is a perfect time for Bunk and Brew’s Homegrown Music Festival, a two-day gathering of local musicians and bands.

01 - Festival Schedule.png
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

