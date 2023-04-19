As an outdoor spot for live music, winter can be a bit quiet at Bunk and Brew on the edge of downtown Bend.
April, though, is “a good time to pivot toward warmer weather,” said Michael Freeman, manager of the venue’s beer garden and events. And April 20 — aka 4/20, the officially unofficial holiday for cannabis enthusiasts — is a perfect time for Bunk and Brew’s Homegrown Music Festival, a two-day gathering of local musicians and bands.
“It’s a celebration of cannabis culture, but it’s also a celebration of the counterculture, and we’re kind of counter-culture, too,” Freeman said. “It’s a good fit.”
This is the third year of the event, which is a collaborative effort between Bunk and Brew and the High Desert Music Collective, a group of local artists that helped the venue get live music going when it first opened. But this year’s version is bigger than the previous two, in part because of a grant from the Bend Cultural Tourism Fund, which will help pay for a second stage and a second day of music, among other upgrades.
In terms of music, Homegrown will feature artists alternating on two stages, with non-stop sounds planned from about 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Artists range from solo acts to rock combos to bluegrass groups to Grateful Dead covers to reggae bands and beyond, with sets running from 30 minutes to an hour.
“There’s so much great music happening here,” Freeman said. “A lot of these artists have played Bunk and Brew before, and we’ll be having a lot of them back, too.”
The festivities will also include local artisans and vendors, food carts and more. A standard $20 ticket will get you in and access to both stages, while a $50 VIP ticket will give you a place to hang and other perks in the artists’ green room.
Homegrown’s goal, according to its mission statement, “to grow local cannabis and music culture by bringing both communities together to celebrate as one.”
That lines up nicely with Freeman’s hope for the festival.
“We just want people to have a good time, you know?” he said. “It’s all about the community aspect, local music and everything that goes with 4/20.”
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
