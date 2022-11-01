Over the summer, the Central Oregon Homebrewers Organization (COHO) hosted the Central Oregon Pro-Am Brewing Challenge, a homebrewed beer competition in which the winners would team up with commercial breweries to brew their beers professionally.
Local homebrewers submitted more than two dozen entries, and in August a panel of judges chose 10 winning beers. The participating breweries then paired up with the winners, working with the homebrewers to adapt their recipes to the commercial systems.
This Saturday, these efforts come to fruition at the Central Oregon Pro-Am People’s Choice Tasting, a special event hosted by the Boneyard Pub in which the public can taste all 10 brews and vote on their favorites. Beers can be purchased by the pint or in flights of five, and proceeds from the event will benefit COHO and Central Oregon charities nominated by the winning homebrewers.
A typical batch size for beer brewed at home is five gallons, while a smaller commercial brewery might brew five barrels at a time — or 155 gallons. As you might expect, scaling up a recipe by a factor of 30 or more can present challenges in maintaining the same character and flavors of the original beer.
I contacted several of the homebrewers via email to find out a bit more about this experience.
“We did have to make some changes to my recipe,” said Bobby Guzman, who brewed his American pale ale, Rookie of the Beer, with Bevel Craft Brewing. Guzman brews in 3-gallon batches, while Bevel brews seven barrels (217 gallons) at a time.
“First was that we did not use any bittering hops because of the way Bevel's brewhouse does the whirlpool hop additions,” he said. “Secondly, we swapped one of the hops in my recipe due to that specific hop being very unpredictable this year.”
Tim O’Brian worked with Porter Brewing Company to brew his Demon Star Imperial Stout. Porter’s system is three barrels in size (93 gallons), and aside from some minor grain and hop tweaks, “(Brewer Deven Roberts) also subbed my (California) ale yeast for London ESB yeast because he uses that in most of his beers,” O’Brian said.
Porter’s use of an English yeast is suited for cask style ales (in which the brewery specializes) and for enhancing malt flavors, which would work well in an imperial stout.
Ben Keough worked with Deschutes Brewery on his Altered Staat Altbier. “Brewing with Deschutes was as cool as you'd expect,” he said. “Their system — we used the pilot system at the main brewery — is more automated than anything I've brewed on before, so there wasn't a lot of the process I was able to apply to my own homebrewing, but it was still cool to see.”
Keough and Johnson collaborated on tweaking the recipe slightly to simplify the grain bill and adjust the hops based on what was available at Deschutes.
At Spider City Brewing Company, homebrewer Remington Holcomb brought his hoppy American pale ale, Centennial Pale, to brew on the 10-barrel system.
“(Owner/brewer) Melanie, the assistant brewer, and myself were able to chat quite a bit and I really enjoyed the collaboration between us,” he said. “Homebrewers obviously have a lot more freedom to experiment, and I genuinely felt she was interested in my suggestions, experience, opinions, etc.”
Aside from using a different base malt, very little was modified from the original recipe. “The hops will shine here and the variation in malt types has been difficult to notice in my experience,” Holcomb said.
These beers and more across a range of styles will be pouring on Saturday. Other participating breweries include Boneyard Beer Company, Initiative Brewing Company, Monkless Belgian Ales, Wild Ride Brewing Company, Crux Fermentation Project, and Mecca Grade Estate Malt & Tasting Room.
The full list of beers and brewers is located on the COHO website at cohomebrewers.org. In addition to tasting the various brews, raffle tickets will be available for a chance to win Central Oregon beer swag.
You may even run into one or more of the homebrewers there and have the opportunity to learn more about the homebrew club and brewing your own beer at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.