Over the summer, the Central Oregon Homebrewers Organization (COHO) hosted the Central Oregon Pro-Am Brewing Challenge, a homebrewed beer competition in which the winners would team up with commercial breweries to brew their beers professionally.

Local homebrewers submitted more than two dozen entries, and in August a panel of judges chose 10 winning beers. The participating breweries then paired up with the winners, working with the homebrewers to adapt their recipes to the commercial systems.

Jon Abernathy is a beer writer and blogger and launched The Brew Site (www.thebrewsite.com) in 2004. He can be reached at jon@thebrewsite.com.

