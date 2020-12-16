Most years, a flood of tourists would be dining at our local restaurants during the holidays. The influx of customers usually fuels their business to get through the slow winter months. With no indoor dining and travel restrictions, it’s more important than ever to help our small restaurants by ordering Christmas and/or New Year’s meals. Except for limited outdoor dining, it’s unlikely most of us will be eating out these holidays.
These fantastic menus can’t make up for loved ones not being with us, but they can certainly make for a special day. For those looking for Christmas breakfast, check out Foxtail bakery in Bend or Vine-n-Tap in Redmond. Restaurants are offering everything from a Chef’s four-course meal suitable for New Year’s or Christmas at 5 Fusion, to fine dining menus — like Prime Rib from Drake — to ethnic flavors and traditional meals. There’s even a traditional New Year's good luck and good health menu from Cypress Southern Kitchen.
Note that many restaurants offer more than could be included here. Once your mouth is watering for these delectable dishes, be sure to check out the listed websites for the full list of offerings.
Five Fusion & Sushi Bar
Four-course meals: Chef Joe Kim’s menu’s for Christmas and New Year’s Eve
Shallot cheesecake, Chinese chive gelee with Osetra caviar; Winter Black Truffle Risotto with seared scallops arugula and winter citrus; Wagyu New York Steak with rolled potato and Sichuan peppercorn demi-glacé; Chinese five-spice carrot cake, cream cheese ice cream, and candied beet syrup
Add foie gras torchon with brioche and spiced cranberry sauce: $10. Add a bottle of Moet & Chandon: $15
Available any day through Dec. 31. Order 24 hours in advance and indicate the pickup time. Cost: $50 per person; 821 NW Wall St., Bend; 541-323-2328 or lilianychu@gmail.com
Brasada Ranch
Chef Doug’s Christmas
Starter: Pate De Campagne/Crostini, Orange Marmalade
Main course: Parsnip & Pear Soup/Hazelnut Picada; Butter Lettuce Salad/ Shaved Fennel, Orange Sherry Vinaigrette; Short Rib Pot Roast with Red Wine Gravy/Yukon Potatoes, Roasted Carrots, Glazed Onions; Seared Shrimp Skewers with Romesco Sauce/Grilled Asparagus, Lemon Salsa Verde; Sticky Toffee Pudding/ Vanilla Whipped Cream; A la carte menu includes Prime Rib and Pan Seared Duck Breast with smoked butternut squash puree.
$165/4 Servings (+18% Service Charge)
New Year’s Eve
Starters: Cheese & Charcuterie; Avocado and Apple Tartlets; Warm Dungeness crab Dip/ Crostini; Lamb Meatballs/ Mint Yogurt; Caesar or Mixed Green salad
Choice of entree
7 ounce Filet Mignon with Horseradish Cream; 8 ounce Day Boat Scallops/ Cider Gastrique; Vegetable Skewers/Romesco Sauce; Grilled Asparagus; Roasted Potatoes
Individual bake your own Fudge Cake with caramel and whipped cream
A la Carte dinners include Beef Tenderloin and Shrimp Étouffée
Beignets for dessert
$49 per person with 18% service charge
Christmas orders must be received by Monday; Christmas Day pickup 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. or pre-scheduled delivery for an additional $10; 16976 SW Brasada Ranch Rd, Powell Butte; 541-526-6862 or brasada.com/bend-oregon-dining/holiday-dining/
Bethlyn’s Global Fusion
Christmas/New Years
Choice of Brandied Ham with hard cider gravy, for two — $65; for four- $95; Chicken stuffed with brie, spinach and cranberry, for two — $65; for four — $95; Herbed Prime Rib with red wine thyme gravy, for two — $85; for four — $120. Comes with Potatoes au gratin; Mashed ginger sweet potatoes with apples; Honey white balsamic roasted vegetables; Mac and cheese; Pickled yellow beets, arugula with raspberry pickled onions, feta cheese, candied nuts, mandarin oranges with citrus-champagne vinaigrette.
Vegan: Cranberry Glazed Vegetable Lentil Loaf with gravy; Vegan Potatoes au Gratin; Harissa Carrots; Vega Mac and Cheese; Vegan Green Bean Casserole with pistachios; Vegan Salad with pickled yellow beets, arugula with raspberry pickled onions, cashew cheese, candied nuts, mandarin oranges with citrus-champagne vinaigrette; for two — $60; for four — $75.
Also offering a vegan charcuterie board ($40 for 4), a Mediterranean charcuterie board ($40 for 4), and the Epic Charcuterie board with in-house smoked duck, prosciutto, cognac pate, and more ($50 for 4)
Orders must be placed by Sunday; pick up is available Dec. 24 (or earlier if requested); Charcuterie boards are available from Saturday to Jan. 1 (order 3 hours in advance); 1075 NW Newport Ave., Bend; 541-617-0513; bethlynsglobalfusion.com
900 Wall
Christmas dinner
Braised Beef Short Ribs; Polenta; Brussel Sprouts; Cauliflower Gratin; Beef and Arugula Salad with blue cheese, spiced hazelnuts, and balsamic — fig vinaigrette; Browned Butter Almond Torte — chocolate, sour cherry compote
Serves four; $300. A limited number of orders are available; pick up is Dec. 24; 900 Wall St., Bend; 541-323-6295; 900wall.com
Jackalope
While there are no family menus, their best specialties are available for December.
Meals include: Pan-Roasted Medallions of Elk from the Rock Mountains with a wild blackberry Demi sauce, fresh berries, and truffle mashed potatoes; $40; Prime New York Steak “Neptune”. Surf and turf with wild-caught “extra colossal lemon butter broiled prawns, fresh asparagus and classic bearnaise sauce; $45; Crispy Duck Breast sliced and served with Montmorency cherry-port, mashed potatoes, and roasted vegetables; $30;
Check online for several other fine dining recipes on Chef Tim Garling’s Christmas menu.
Call restaurant as this may be available the full week from Christmas to New Year’s; 750 NW Lava Road, Bend; 541-318-8435; https://indd.adobe.com/view/7899ed30-9933-4905-b7c9-1a52431efc46
The Lemon Tree
Half Ham (approx 8 lbs) glazed and decorated with pineapple and Bordeaux cherries. $65; Roasted Whole King Salmon filled with fresh herbs with scalloped potatoes, zucchini, and carrots, $20 per pound; Panamanian Potato Salad with Roasted beets, $15 quart; Roasted Garlic Mash, $18 quart; Classic Colossal Prawn Cocktail with a trio of dipping sauces, $2 each; Smoked Salmon Platter (approx 2.5 pounds) Pickled onions, capers, creme fraiche, and lemon with sliced baguette, $90; Lemon Tree Crab Cakes with Joe’s sauce, lemon and love, $60/dozen; Custom Quiche, $65; Extra Large Cinnamon Rolls ready to pop in the oven, $8 each; Chef Jaclyn’s Panamanian Chicken Tamales, $10 each.
Reserve dinners by Friday; offering a la carte family dishes for Christmas pick up before 1 p.m. Dec. 24; 718 NW Franklin Ave., Bend; 541-241-5306; lemontreebend.com/christmas-dinner/
Cody’s Catering
Cody’s is offering four traditional menus. Go to their website for included sides.
Herb Crusted Tri Tip and sliced Turkey Breast; for four, $119.95; for six. $173.95; Sliced roasted turkey and old fashioned honey-mustard glazed ham; for four, $115.95; for six, $161.95; Prime Rib and Chicken Combo Buffet; for four, $146.95; for six, $219.95; meals for 10 people also available for an additional cost.
Order by Saturday; pick up Wednesday by 2 p.m.; 900 SE Wilson Ave.; 541-383-5014 or bendcatering.com
Foxtail Bakeshop and Kitchen
Foxtail is offering Buche Noëls to make your Christmas special, pastries to bake at home for Christmas morning, holiday cookies, or special brunch items.
Foxy Loxy may be the best bagels and lox I’ve tasted. Perfect for Christmas morning, it includes house-cured Juniper Alaskan Salmon, Za’atar Salt Bagels, Capers, pickled red onions and Chive Garlic cream cheese; $45.
Redwood: Azelia Valrhona Noisette Whipped Ganache, Flourless Chocolate sponge, hazelnut ganache, cocoa butter velvet spray with a meringue mushroom; $45 to $65
Aspen: Almond Sponge cake, house-made cherry jam with nutmeg cremeaux, pistachio sponge moss, meringue mushroom, and candied cranberries; $45 to $65.
Various tarts and cakes starting at $27; take and bake pastries, $16 to $30; Cookie boxes, $32.
Orders must be placed by Sunday; pick up is 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 24; 555 NW Arizona Ave., Bend; 541-213-2275 or foxtailbakeshop.com
Niblick and Greenes — Eagle Crest
Family meals serve six: Smoked & Chilled Maple-Rosemary PNW Side of Salmon Maple Syrup, $75; and Dijon Mustard Glaze Grilled Lemon and Rosemary, $75; Ready to Roast Prime Rib, $120; Honey Baked Spiral Cut 1/2 Ham, $65; Roasted & Carved Natural Turkey Breast, $65; House-made Meatballs and Marinara with Pasta, herbs, Parmesan, and a loaf of Garlic bread $85
Also available:
Salmon, Ham, or Turkey Breast Composed Holiday Plates, Charcuterie board, and Jumbo shrimp platter.
Side dishes include Truffle and Parmesan Yukon Potatoes, Honey Roasted Carrots and Dates, Traditional Mashed Sweet Potatoes, and more. Check out their online menu for the full list.
Orders must be placed by 2 p.m. Monday; pick up between 1 and 3 p.m. Dec. 24; 7535 Falcon Crest Drive, Redmond; 541-548-4220 or niblickandgreenes.com/holiday-catering-menu
Drake Christmas Dinner
Prime Rib meal: Twice-Baked Potato Gratin, Roasted Squash and Brussels, Winter Green Salad with Pomegranate with Citrus-Champagne Vinaigrette, Parker House Rolls with Rosemary Butter and Sea Salt, Red Wine Rosemary Au Jus, Horseradish Creme, Caramel Bread Pudding
Feeds six to eight people, $295; opentable.com/restaurant/takeout/268081 or 541-306-3366; pick up Dec. 24 (choose pickup time) at Washington Dining & Cocktails, 900 NW Mt. Washington, Bend.
Washington Dining and Cocktails, Christmas Dinner to Go
Bourbon-Maple Glazed Ham with caramelized apple and grain mustard compote, Yukon Scalloped Potatoes with Gruyere, Sautéed Brussels with sweet potato toasted pecans, thyme-apple cider gastrique, Winter citrus and fennel salad with arugula, pomegranate, honey-champagne vinaigrette, Park House rolls with rosemary Butter and Dark Chocolate Budino with orange spiked whipped cream
Washington Dining & Cocktails, 900 NW Mt. Washington, Bend; $40 per person; opentable.com/restaurant/takeout/268081 or 541-306-3366; pick up Dec. 24 (choose pickup time).
Cypress Southern Kitchen
This new, delivery-only Southern Kitchen is offering special meals to start off 2021, right.
New Years Eve Meal: Black-eyed pea Hoppin Johns for good luck; Ham Hock Braised Collard Greens for Wealth; Carolina Gold Rice; House Smoked Ham; Cornbread
Pick up at Prep-A Chef’s Kitchen 212 NE Revere, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 30; small is one-pint servings for serves 2 to 3 people, $30; large is 1 quart of each and serves 5-6 people, $60; exploretock.com/cypresssouthernkitchen/
Rockin’ Dave’s Bistro and Lounge
New Year’s Eve charcuterie, smoked seafood and dessert platters as well as a New Year’s day brunch.
Check their Facebook or web page for details. http://rockindaves.com
