Tumalo Creek Kayak & Canoe’s staff forges friendships with many of its customers. People stop into the shop for tours, classes or information about paddling. Then the conversation naturally evolves into trading stories about river trips.
Tumalo Creek’s annual Holiday Lights Paddle Parade, which returns Friday, was born out of several of these friendships. About 15 years ago, several friends of the shop adorned their boats in holiday attire and cruised around the Deschutes River along the Old Mill District, said Sue Fox, director of sales and events at Tumalo Creek.
Then the paddlers returned to the shop to enjoy hot beverages and “be merry.” Year after year, the paddle parade has continued to build traction.
Fox said that it’s become “one of those must-do things in Bend around the holidays.” She expects to see 75 to 100 paddlers on the river this year.
Another staff member at Tumalo Creek described Fox as the “queen” of the event.
“I am somewhat of a holiday nerd,” Fox said, adding she has been directing events for Tumalo Creek for quite some time and usually serves at the bartender at the shop after the parade.
At past events, paddlers have decorated their boats with lights, trees, wreaths and garlands. Fox said the holiday decorations would also include Santa Claus and “The Grinch” themes.
“You’ll see all kinds of stuff, but illumination is the key,” she said.
Fox pointed out that paddlers will need to purchase battery-operated lights. She also cautioned paddlers to be aware of the decorations on their boats and to avoid confetti, glitter or anything that might fall into the river and become trash.
Don’t forget the life jacket. Oregon law requires personal floatation devices to be worn by children under 13 years old and there to be one on board for each adult.
The parade launches at 4 p.m. Friday from the dock behind Tumalo Creek, just upstream from the Colorado Avenue bridge. The paddlers will paddle upstream from the shop to the Old Mill District’s pedestrian bridge and are expected to arrive between 4:15 and 4:30 p.m.
Those interested in joining the parade are invited to meet at Tumalo Creek between 2 and 3:30 p.m. to decorate their boats.
Janay Wright is a Features Reporter at The Bend Bulletin. She worked in the non-profit field for five years before her love of words drew her to journalism in 2021. She spends most of her time trying to keep up with her puppy, an Alaskan Husky mix.
