Ongoing
Country Christmas & More at the Redmond Farmers Co-Op: A smaller version of the holiday fair with a western flair will be available through December featuring a variety of items; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. through Dec. 31; Farmers Cooperative Antiques, 106 SE. Evergreen Ave., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/701822-0 or 541-419-8637.
Newcomers Club of Bend — 2020 Virtual Artisan Showcase: The online market features home décor, jewelry, clothing and accessories, toys and holiday décor created by members of the organization; through Dec. 20; online; go.evvnt.com/701847-0 or 541-728-3710.
Saturday 12/12
Craft-O!: The 10th annual market will feature over 50 artists and makers, cocktails, food carts and more. Masks and physical distancing required. Limited entry tickets required; 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; $5; The Workhouse, 50 SE Scott St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/703983-1 or 541-241-2754.
All I Want for Christmas Pop-Up: Local makers and artisans will set up a market selling coffee, pottery, jewelry and more. COVID guidelines in place; 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; Wild Ride Brewing, 332 SW Fifth St., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/717426-0 or 541-420-7072.
Sip 'n Shop: Local artists will sell gift items, art and more while the taphouse has food and drink specials. Social distancing and masks required; 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Over The Edge Taphouse, 13959 SW Commercial Loop Road, Crooked River Ranch; go.evvnt.com/717388-0 or 541-527-2101.
Holiday Village Market: The annual market will feature local vendors, crafters, food carts and more; 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Centennial Park, 433 SW Eighth St., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/701933-0 or 541-923-5191.
Sunday 12/13
Craft-O!: The 10th annual market will feature over 50 artists and makers, cocktails, food carts and more. Masks and physical distancing required. Limited entry tickets required; 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; $5; The Workhouse, 50 SE Scott St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/703996-2 or 541-241-2754.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.