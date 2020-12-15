Ongoing events
Newcomers Club of Bend — 2020 Virtual Artisan Showcase: The online market features home décor, jewelry, clothing and accessories, toys and holiday décor created by members of the organization; through Dec. 20; Bend; go.evvnt.com/701847-0 or 541-728-3710.
Country Christmas & More at the Redmond Farmers Co-Op: A smaller version of the holiday fair with a western flair will be available through December featuring a variety of items; through Dec. 31; Farmers Cooperative Antiques, 106 SE Evergreen Ave., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/701822-0 or 541-419-8637.
Thursday 12/17
December Local Art Showcase: Each week local artists will set up a mini-market selling their art and handmade items; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; The Commons Cafe and Taproom, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/715495-0
Saturday 12/19
All I Want for Christmas Pop-Up: Local makers and artisans will set up a market selling coffee, pottery, jewelry and more. COVID guidelines in place; noon-4 p.m.; Crater Lake Spirits Downtown Tasting Room, 1024 NW Bond St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/717454-0 or 541-420-7072.
The Yuletide Winter Market: A European-inspired market will feature local artists and vendors selling their wares with live music by the fire at night; 2-10 p.m.; Bunk+Brew Historic Lucas House, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/720072-0 or 458-202-1090.
