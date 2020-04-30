Humanity has always searched for cures and methods to keep men and women somewhat healthy and happy. Throughout history there have been some strange and downright bizarre remedies for things like baldness, how to keep your teeth clean, cure for headaches, colds and more.
Along with health, beauty is also not immune to the strange methods of maintaining the perfectly supple skin, richly colored hair and more, while still adhering to the mores of society of the day.
GO!/STAY! Magazine looked up some of the odd treatments for common ailments. We also wanted to share some of the old arcane beauty regimens. While there is no doubt hundreds of books on weird medical histories, it is always fun to take a look at some of the sources of these treatments like with the 1747 book “Primitive Remedies: Or an Easy and Natural Method of Curing Most Diseases,” by Rev. John Wesley.
Wesley was an 18th-century theologian who also dabbled in how to cure common ailments like a head cold, asthma and “white specks of the eye.” His book has been reprinted and is still for sale, or can be read on Google Books with the 1858 reprint (which includes the mid-19th century cures as an addendum to each entry) available here: bit.ly/3aIpcDv. Some of the best and strangest remedies he gives are:
• The cure for baldness includes rubbing the afflicted area with onions both in the morning and evening until it’s red. Then rub honey on it.
• To prevent the “spitting of blood,” take a spoonful of salt with breakfast then one every three hours until the bleeding stops. Doses of nettle juice, sage and honey juice or alum are also listed as acceptable alternatives. The mid-19th century reprint agrees that salt should be taken, but alternatives also include taking a pill made of powdered opium, sugar and lead.
• Hoarseness can be solved by rubbing garlic and lard on the soles of the feet in front of a fire.
• Get rid of lice by sprinkling snuff on the head.
• Scurvy can be cured by living on turnips for a month.
• Brush your teeth with the “ashes of burnt bread”
• Rub warts daily with a radish or the juice of marigolds
Historic medical advice has also given us some common idioms and phrases. For instance, today when you think of a “Snake Oil Salesman” you know it’s someone selling or promoting a fake product or otherwise trying to dupe the public.
Snake oil is actually rich in omega-3 acids so it did work as an anti-inflammatory when rubbed on sore joints. The treatment came to the U.S. along with the Chinese railroad workers who utilized it after their shifts building the transcontinental railroad in the 19th century.
Of course, an opportunistic cowboy stepped in and, with great showmanship, took the idea of snake oil and dubbed it as a kind of miracle elixir.
More industrious swindlers began to sell the magical oil and when people began to notice that rubbing the tincture on your head every morning didn’t stimulate hair growth, the salesmen began to get a bad rep.
Later studies showed that his tonic had no traces of actual snake oil.
Beauty trends aren’t immune from what we would consider bizarre today. The makeup mavens of history certainly didn’t have the same kind of products or information we have now, so they made due with what they had available.
In the 2011 book “Classic Beauty: The History of Makeup,” by Gabriela Hernandez, there are timelines of how the concept of beauty has changed and why through time. The book also is filled with images, vintage color palettes, innovations to the medium and much more beyond the strange.
While women have worn makeup for many different reasons, during the Middle Ages in Europe, wearing any could get you accused of witchcraft.
It was believed that any amount of alteration to the face was an attempt to deceive and was illegal. But the ever resourceful women of the day figured out ways to subtly enhance their lips using berries and beets to give them a hint of a redder lip. Since red lips was a sign of purity, many of the naysaying men of the day turned a blind eye.
It seems that most women wanted that pure, angelic look that included lightening their hair color to try and achieve a cherubic blonde.
Some would make a mixture of sulfur, honey and alum then sit in the sun to let it sink in, others simply wore opal necklaces because they believed that the stone would make the blonde last longer.
Or you could darken your hair using a cooked mix of roots or nuts then put it on your head.
Ladies would also need to get rid of any skin blemishes that popped up, this included freckles. These marks were considered an indication of a woman’s relationship with the devil.
One text from the 12th century called the Trotula included not only women’s health information of the day but also a section on cosmetics.
It states in order to remove freckles take the root of a bistort plant, cuttlefish bones and frankincense and grind them to a powder, mix it with water and rub them on the skin everyday until the marks are gone. Adding rose water, bran water or breadcrumbs made it extra fancy.
But the Middle Ages aren’t the only time in our history to have given us some strange beauty tips.
In the 1950s you could wear a meat face mask to make puffiness go away, get beautifully luminous hair with 100 brush strokes per day, stop wrinkles by massaging your face and use lard as a makeup primer.
Luckily for faces everywhere, trends evolved and are now in favor of lighter moisturizers and less animal based remedies for common complexion woes. Though, if you’re in a pinch, you could always throw a steak on your face.
(NOTE: GO! Magazine does not recommend trying any of the above tips and tricks. If you do, the risk is yours.)
