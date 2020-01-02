Flatiron Rock Trailhead, right off U.S. Highway 20 about 17 miles east of Bend, is just one of many trails in the Badlands, a 30,000-acre wilderness area named for its harsh terrain. Most of the wilderness includes the rugged Badlands volcano, which has features of inflated lava, according to the Bureau of Land Management. Windblown volcanic ash and eroded lava make up the sandy, light-colored soil that covers the low and flat areas in those fields of lava. The Badlands is home to a variety of wildlife, including yellow-bellied marmots, bobcats, mule deer, elk and antelope, according to the BLM. Bird species encountered in the Badlands include prairie falcons and golden eagles. The hike to Flatiron Rock and back is about 6 miles round trip.

Directions: From Bend, drive east on U.S. Highway 20, and look for milepost 16. The entrance to the trailhead will be on the left, and a sign points the way.

— Mark Morical, The Bulletin