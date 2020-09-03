Seventeen miles east of Bend is an ancient riverbed ready to explore again. Part of the Badlands Wilderness Area, the Dry River Canyon has recently reopened after its seasonal closure and the stunning canyon is just as good as it was when it closed. The trail is named after exactly what is, a river-cut canyon whose water source has completely dried up.
The 2.8-mile trail follows the old river’s path through the 300-foot canyon with occasional scrambles up the sides over rocks, zigzags through twisted juniper trees, sagebrush and other High Desert plants. The tall canyon walls make the trek ideal in the morning or evening as the sun typically only blazes the trail midday, hiding behind the basalt cliffs as it hangs lower in the sky.
Only open half of the year from Aug. 31 until Feb. 1 to protect nesting raptors in the area, when it is open, it is about as wild as you can get that close to town.
Getting to the trailhead can be an adventure in itself if you aren’t prepared for the sandy and rocky road it takes to get there.
Not that you’ll need a super high clearance 4X4 to access it, there is some maneuvering that is needed to make your way to the starting point as there are several larger rocks in the road that an average sedan probably wouldn’t make it past. For that, it’s recommended that lower clearance cars park in the gravel area and proceed to the trailhead on foot from there.
Starting out at the lower end of the canyon, it doesn’t take long before hikers are fully immersed within the high, rocky walls.
Along the moderately hard trail (due mostly to the distance and the rocks), you can see the odd rounded boulders, smoothed over from the ancient river that drained from Lake Millican, down through the basalt lava flows leftover from the Horse Ridge and Badlands volcanoes.
Looking up, you can see cuttings in the rock revealing the layers upon layers of volcanism in the area, but you can also spy evidence of modern activity in the canyon, namely from the raptors that call it home.
Shortly after starting out the hike, on the north side of the canyon and not far off the trail, travelers can spy a nest perched in a small opening in the rock. The nest is made mostly of wood branches scavenged from the area and currently, there are no residents laying claim to it, but hikers should be aware and not disturb the avian home.
Hikers and mountain bikers
aren’t the only ones who enjoy the beauty of this rugged trail,
evidence of coyotes and other desert dwellers is common on the trek.
Because of the protection from the canyon walls, the trail can stay slightly cooler on warmer days and retain the solar heat on the colder ones, making it a great fall and winter trail to take on. But take note, the high southwest canyon walls accelerate darkness on shorter days, so if you’re hiking in the evening it may be wise to pack a headlamp just in case.
