The Commons will kick off 2020 with swingin’ horns and bass-heavy beats at the second show of its fifth annual Apres Ski Bash Concert Series on Friday. Eugene sextet and Bend favorite High Step Society headlines with a dance-happy mix of old-school jazz (complete with full horn section) and new-school EDM beats. Formed in the mid-2010s and featuring “electronic music producers as well as educated jazz musicians,” per its online bio, the group released its debut EP, “The Duke Suite,” on SoundCloud in 2015 and has made Pacific Northwest audiences sweat it out on the dance floor ever since. The band’s self-titled studio album dropped in 2017, followed by a remix album in 2018.

High Step Society: 6:30 p.m. Friday; free; The Commons, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; thecommonsbend.com or 541-323-3955.