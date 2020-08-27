The High Desert Museum’s annual fundraiser the High Desert Rendezvous is back for its 31st year Saturday. The museum’s signature fundraiser, one of the oldest in Central Oregon, will be taking place online at 6:30 p.m. Register for free at highdesertmuseum.org/hdr.
The virtual event includes appearances by Terri, Brindi and Robert Irwin, stars of Animal Planet’s “Crikey! It’s the Irwins,” actor Sam Waterston and pianist Hunter Noack performing outside in Summer Lake. Auction packages and raffle tickets are available for viewing online at highdesertrendezvous2020.ggo.bid, where you can already place bids on things including the chance to name the museum’s new 1-year-old female gray fox, regional getaways, wine, jewelry and various services.
You can even bid to learn to maneuver an excavator, then demolish an inoperable vehicle. Or bid on a La-Z-Boy bar trolley stocked by the likes of Crater Lake Spirits along with an hour with Genevieve Brazelton, aka The Bitter Housewife, learning to craft cocktails at home.
“The High Desert Rendezvous is one of the Museum’s most celebratory events of the year,” Dana Whitelaw, executive director of the nonprofit High Desert Museum, said in a press release. “We’re excited for people from far and wide to join us from the comfort of their homes to hear about the mission of the Museum.”
In years past, the annual exhibit “Art in the West” culminated with the High Desert Rendezvous event, but this year the display of photography, painting and sculptures from more than 50 artists remains on display through Oct. 3, with silent bidding available at highdesertmuseum.org/art-in-the-west.
The High Desert Rendezvous and “Art in the West” help support museum educational programs, bringing science, art and history education to lifelong learners around the region.
“A virtual Rendezvous gala and ‘Art in the West’ bidding makes these wonderful experiences available to a wide audience,” Whitelaw said. “The fundraisers also take on a special importance this year, as we missed three months of welcoming the public through our doors.”
Contact: highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-4754.
