If you go see the very popular Head for the Hills Thursday night at Bend’s Domino Room and you still want more of that sweet progressive bluegrass in your earholes, head to Redmond Friday to catch The Muddy Souls at High Desert Music Hall.
The Souls are a five-piece band from Eugene that makes lovely acoustic string-band music, complete with skilled pickin’ and sumptuous vocal harmonies. Close your eyes when you listen to their new album “The Raven,” and you might just feel like you’re in the room with the group, surrounded by players (and sound). You can find it at themuddysouls.bandcamp.com.
On Friday, they’ll be joined by local bluegrass faves Skillethead, whose handsome website declares the band “Firmly rooted. Forward leaning.” Which is clever, and it makes me want to post an animated GIF of Michael Jackson doing that gravity-defying "lean" dance from the "Smooth Criminal" video, if such a thing were possible in a newspaper. That’s good marketing, Skillethead! Kudos.
The Muddy Souls, with Skillethead: 8 p.m. Friday, $15, High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond, highdesertmusichall.com.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
