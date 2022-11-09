It’s been a bit since we checked in with High Desert Music Hall, the spiffy new venue bringing an eclectic mix of live music to the Hub City.
On Friday night, it’ll host Space, a cosmically themed dance party and immersive EDM experience. (That’s Electronic Dance Music, if you’re unfamiliar.) Alien- and space-themed costumes are encouraged and, if I'm reading the poster right, DJs Cevicii, Slade, McLovin and Filthy Bisquit will spin tunes. $5 or five cans of food gets you in the door.
Then on Tuesday, a couple of bands on tour from Montana will stop for a show at HDMH. One of them is Hibernator, a camera-shy four-piece whose sound is a hulking (but catchy!) blend of alt-rock, emo, post-rock and not-quite-metal. Joining them will be Anaconda Vise from Bozeman, Mont., who play buzzy, ambitious punk rock and write songs about pro wrestling.
Both of these bands can be found on Bandcamp and are best played loud through headphones to help you drown out the world.
Hibernator and Anaconda Vise, with Mougli & The Blues: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, $15, High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond, highdesertmusichall.com.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.