314830701_910340603286718_3909385884358166360_n.jpg

Anaconda Vise play buzzy, ambitious punk rock.

 Submitted photo

It’s been a bit since we checked in with High Desert Music Hall, the spiffy new venue bringing an eclectic mix of live music to the Hub City.

On Friday night, it’ll host Space, a cosmically themed dance party and immersive EDM experience. (That’s Electronic Dance Music, if you’re unfamiliar.) Alien- and space-themed costumes are encouraged and, if I'm reading the poster right, DJs Cevicii, Slade, McLovin and Filthy Bisquit will spin tunes. $5 or five cans of food gets you in the door.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.