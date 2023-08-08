The third annual Redmond’s Music & Arts Festival will take over High Desert Music Hall this weekend, with live music by local artists Friday through Sunday, as well yoga, workshops, vendors, food trucks, crafts and more.
An important part of that sentence is the apostrophe-S at the end of the word Redmond. Indeed, this is Redmond’s Music & Arts Festival, not the Redmond Music & Arts Festival. That means the city is not simply a part of the event’s name; the event belongs to the city, said Ilko Major and Cimarron Brodie, co-owners and general managers of HDMH.
“This festival is dedicated to our Redmond community specifically, as it is our home since early 2019. From the first year of the festival in 2021, we have always intended to share the love with other local businesses through holding affiliated satellite events and pre-parties in future years,” they said. “We have already planted the seeds of this idea with a few other local businesses around downtown for next year. We fully intend to grow our festival into a multi-day, city-wide event that will benefit our entire community and its residents, as well as the fiscal wellbeing of our neighboring businesses.”
Free admission
A big change to this event this year is that Major and Brodie have decided to make it free to attend for everyone, and they’ll be streaming the live music scheduled for Friday and Saturday nights on the venue’s YouTube channel so even people who can’t make it in person can still enjoy the festivities from home and on their own schedule.
Friday night’s lineup features local faves Company Grand and Fractal, plus Grace Cooper, while Saturday’s lineup includes Blackstrap Bluegrass, country band The Shining Dimes, Lilli Worona and Mike Biggers, Casey Hurt, Tom Vandenavond and more.
The music lineup is as diverse as the people putting on the festival, said Brodie.
“Diversity and inclusivity is something that has been built into our mission statement here at the High Desert Music Hall from the beginning. We hold plenty of genre-specific nights throughout the year of all kinds but feel as though this year’s lineup spotlights two of Central Oregon’s strongest genres: Americana and jam/funk,” she said. “We think it’s important to realize life is big and not just one genre. We also realize there’s not just one style of person and love to celebrate our differences.”
Flourishing festival vibe
As was the case in its first two years, the event is about music more than music, with artists such as Shannon Dearth, Linda Spence, Terkwoize, LeeAnn Sturrock and Vance Perry scheduled to participate, as well as a craft zone and other crafty stuff for both kids and adults, Major said.
“We feel as though adding these other elements really allows the ‘festival’ vibe to flourish. We have so many interests besides just music so these other offerings allow a greater demographic of guests to engage and experience our offering,” he said. We want to make great memories and feel as though our community of artists and professionals is the place to start.”
Ultimately, the goal of Redmond’s Music & Arts Festival is to celebrate the city and to create a safe, fun and inclusive space for people to come together, explore their passions and grow, Brodie said.
“We produce this festival to engage and communicate with our immediate community here in Redmond as well as draw other guests from the greater Central Oregon community into our beautiful growing downtown,” she said. “We hope to accomplish awe-inspiring moments and fond memories while inspiring new creative thought and productivity for our guests.”
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
