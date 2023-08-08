The third annual Redmond’s Music & Arts Festival will take over High Desert Music Hall this weekend, with live music by local artists Friday through Sunday, as well yoga, workshops, vendors, food trucks, crafts and more.

An important part of that sentence is the apostrophe-S at the end of the word Redmond. Indeed, this is Redmond’s Music & Arts Festival, not the Redmond Music & Arts Festival. That means the city is not simply a part of the event’s name; the event belongs to the city, said Ilko Major and Cimarron Brodie, co-owners and general managers of HDMH.

GraceCooper.JPG

Grace Cooper
the shining dimes-0330.jpg

The Shining Dimes
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

