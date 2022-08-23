The Buckcherry and Hinder show (detailed elsewhere in this section) is not the only option for rock ‘n’ rollers in Redmond Saturday night. Four blocks to the west, at High Desert Music Hall, two good Portland bands and a local act will crank it up in the venue’s spacious concert space.
Morrow is a psych-folk band from Central Oregon that is hard at work recording an EP, according to Instagram. Time Rift, from Portland, has a cool band name and they look a lot like Spinal Tap in their promotional photo. But their music is no joke; they play a brand of unabashed hard rock and heavy metal that draws heavily from the riffs, licks and skyscraping melodies of the genre’s good ol’ days (i.e. the 1970s and ‘80s).
And then there’s Nyx Division, whose shadowy post-punk and goth-rock eschews the listless gloom that afflicts so many of their contemporaries. Instead, the six songs on their new EP “Dark Star” are, yes, doomed and dimly lit, but they’re also catchy and propulsive and mildly unsettling (in a good way). They’re a great band, and singer Domîno Monët sounds like a force to be reckoned with.
Nyx Division, Time Rift and Morrow: $15, 8 p.m. Saturday, High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond, highdesertmusichall.com.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.