The High Desert Museum has been named as one of 15 finalists for the 2021 IMLS National Medal for Museum and Library Service.
“This is the nation’s highest honor for museums and libraries,” said Dana Whitelaw, executive director of the Bend museum. “The honor is bestowed upon museums that really go above and beyond to serve their community and provide a lot of engagement and support.”
Three museums and three libraries will win the prestigious medal from the Institute of Museum and Library Sciences, which Whitelaw described as a peer agency of the National Endowment for the Arts and National Endowment for the Humanities. The High Desert Museum is the only museum west of the Mississippi River to be named a finalist this year.
As an example of the type of community engagement that put the museum in contention for the award, Whitelaw cites a program created last year by the museum's education team.
"Because there were no museum field trips for the 12,000 schoolkids that we normally see in a year, our education team rallied a comprehensive distance learning support program at La Pine Elementary," she said. "That took significant resources for the museum because of the childcare and school guidelines, but there were so many families … who couldn't stay home with their kids while their kids needed to stay learning, and we were able to completely change our educational operation to support families in need in La Pine."
In March and April, IMLS is providing a "Share Your Story" social media campaign to showcase the nominated institutions on designated days. In the case of the High Desert Museum, that's April 8. Members of the public whose lives have been touched by the museum are invited to share memories and pictures on Facebook and Twitter using the hashtag #IMLSMedals.
Other institutions named as finalists for the 2021 IMLS National Medal include the New York-Historical Society, Brookfield Zoo in Illinois and Great Lakes Science Center in Cleveland, Ohio. The High Desert Museum was previously a finalist in 2018.
“Much to our dismay, we did not win the medal then," Whitelaw said, "but I think this is our year."
