High Desert Museum interior opening — After more than two months of limiting access to just its outdoor exhibits due to a statewide freeze on activities, the High Desert Museum will reopen its interior to the public on Friday.
The opening affords the public its first opportunity to view "Dam It! Beavers and Us," which had been slated for opening on Jan. 30. The exhibit includes a replica of a giant beaver, which was 8-feet in length and went extinct 10,000 years ago, and looks at the impact of beavers in the American West. It displays through Oct. 3.
The exhibit is free with admission to the museum, which is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily in winter. Contact: highdesertmuseum.org.
