The New Black West

This image from the High Deert Museum exhibition "In the Arena," shows cowboys at the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo in Castro Valley, California.

 Gabriela Hasbun

The High Desert Museum will stay open till 7:30 p.m. during its Winter Nights events on Thursdays in December.

The evenings offer seasonal themes, the opportunity to visit at a more convenient time and a chance to see new exhibitions, as well as activities for families and students and reduced admission rates.

—Bulletin staff report

