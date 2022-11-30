The High Desert Museum will stay open till 7:30 p.m. during its Winter Nights events on Thursdays in December.
The evenings offer seasonal themes, the opportunity to visit at a more convenient time and a chance to see new exhibitions, as well as activities for families and students and reduced admission rates.
On Thursday, the theme is "Welcome to Winter," featuring kids' activities and more. Like every Thursday evening during the month Rimrock Café will be open, as well as the gift shop.
Other weekly themes include Sugar Cookie Shindig on Dec. 8, offering engaging activities for kids, a High Desert storytime, snowflake making and sugar cookie decorating. Dec. 15 is College Night, offering free admission to college students with school IDs and other activities. Dec. 22 is the Solstice Social, and visitors will be able to check out "Under the Snow," which reveals life and animal activity beneath the snow. Finally, Dec. 29 is Après Snow, featuring temporary exhibits, kids' activities and more.
Outdoor exhibits won't be open during Winter Nights, but indoor exhibitions such as "In the Arena: Photographs from America’s Only Touring Black Rodeo" will be.
Admission for Winter Nights is $10, $6 for ages 12 and under and free for museum members. Visitors who arrive earlier in the day may stay for Winter Nights without paying extra.
