Museum celebrates spring break — Spring Break is next week, and to mark the occasion, the High Desert Museum will offer special programs and extended hours — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Saturday through March 28.
Museum-goers can catch temporary exhibits including "Daredevils," "Dam It! Beavers and Us" and the recently opened "Cosmic Microscapes: Seeing Into Rocks from Oregon and Space."
Additionally, wildlife talks will take place hourly from 10 a.m. daily.
“It will be a special week of vibrant programming and experiences for our visitors,” Executive Director Dana Whitelaw, said in Monday's announcement, noting the fact that the museum was closed a year ago. “We’re pleased to be able to offer a safe, inspiring museum experience.”
With limited capacity in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines and unable to guarantee walk-in space, the museum strongly urges patrons to reserve timed entry ticket, available at highdesertmuseum.org/tickets.
