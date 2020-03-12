High Desert Museum exhibit features Native American portraits —An exhibit titled Natural Wanderment: Stewardship. Sovereignty. Sacredness. and featuring photographs and stories of Native Americans will open at the High Desert Museum on March 20 and run through July 12.
Visual storyteller Matika Wilbur started the Kickstarter-funded Project 562 with the goal of photographing members of the more than 500 federally recognized Native tribes in the U.S., according to the museum’s website. Wilbur, a member of the Swinomish and Tulalip tribes of coastal Washington, visited members of more than 300 sovereign nations across 40 U.S. states, according to her website. In addition to the portraits of Native people in “settings and landscapes that are personally meaningful,” the exhibit also features the stories behind the photos as told by Wilbur, according to the museum’s website.
The exhibit is included with museum admission. Visit highdesertmuseum.org or call 541-382-4754 for more information.
— Brian McElhiney, The Bulletin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.