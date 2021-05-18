The High Desert Museum has been named one of six recipients of the 2021 National Medal for Museum and Library Service, the museum announced Tuesday. The prize goes to three museums and three libraries that make significant, exceptional contributions to their communities through dynamic programming and services above expected levels.
The winning museums and libraries were selected from 30 nationwide finalists for the honor, regarded as the country's highest honor for museums and libraries providing top-shelf services.
“Through their programs, services and community relationships, these institutions exemplify the ongoing excellence of our nations’ museums and libraries across the country, as well as their extraordinary efforts this past year to serve, heal and bring us together," Crosby Kemper, director of the Institute of Museum and Library Services, said in the announcement. "We look forward to celebrating them, as well as paying tribute to the hardworking staff at all American museums and libraries this summer.”
At almost 40, the High Desert Museum is the only museum in the U.S. devoted to the High Desert, a region spanning eight states. A finalist for the 2018 National Medal for Museum and Library Service, the museum is just the fourth Oregon institution to receive the award in the last 27 years.
The museum works to create strong educational programming and expand museum access, and at the start of the pandemic, it launched a daylong elementary program for La Pine students that allowed caregivers to work during online school. It also provided free memberships to St. Charles Health Care System frontline employees, and is also starting an effort to provide tablets and WiFi hotspots to children who might not be able to take part in online educational programs otherwise.
“We consider it a core part of our mission to be responsive to our community by providing quality, inspirational experiences, both on our grounds and beyond,” said Museum Executive Director Dana Whitelaw. “We’re honored and thrilled by this national recognition.”
