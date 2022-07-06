If you’re looking for live, outdoor music in an intimate setting, look no further than High Desert Chamber Music’s Summer Soirées series, returning for a second season. The featured cello-guitar group Duo Apaixonado will bring a mix of Latin, Spanish, classical and contemporary music in a one-set performance.
Events will take place Tuesday through July 14 at locations in Sunrise Village, Mirror Pond and North Rim. The suggested donation is $50 to $150. Proceeds will support High Desert Chamber Music’s live indoor concert series and educational outreach program.
