High Desert Chamber Music will kick off its expanded second season of summer Pop-Up Concerts with a performance by members of the nonprofit's chamber music training program, the Spotlight Chamber Players, at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Sisters Coffee Co., 273 W. Hood Ave., in Sisters.

The free, 20-minute sets will be held in a variety of locations this summer, including the Old Mill District and downtown Bend. Attendees can also expect appearances by alumni of the program and the return of violinist Isabelle Senger and pianist Janet Smith.

On June 12 at Bellatazza, violinist John Fawcett will perform with pianist Scott Michaelsen. For more info, dates and locations, visit highdesertchambermusic.com or call 541-306-3988.

