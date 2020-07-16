Lisa Cole is a nurse at St. Charles Bend. After a long shift at the hospital, she came upon a family of geese just about to use a crosswalk in one of the employee parking lots. “It reminded me of the Beatles album cover for Abbey Road,” Cole wrote in an email. “I decided to call this photo Abbey Road Family Crossing.” Thanks for sharing, Lisa Cole.
