Henhouse Prowlers have formed their own nonprofit, Bluegrass Ambassadors, which they use to organize and operate workshops and school programs in the U.S. and beyond.

The Chicago-based bluegrass band Henhouse Prowlers has been to 28 countries around the world to perform, to educate, to share and to build bridges using music as the main material.

Ask him to name as many of those countries as he can, and bassist Jon Goldfine — who founded the band with banjoist Ben Wright in 2004 — doesn’t hesitate.

Henhouse Prowlers play The Belfry in Sisters Feb. 25.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

