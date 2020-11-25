Central Oregonians love to be outside — that’s why most people live here. But in between sailing down Phil’s Trail, gliding over fresh snow at Meissner Sno-park or hiking your favorite trail for the 10th time this year, groups of dedicated local volunteers help keep the trails and sno -parks accessible to local and traveling adventurers year-round.
Two of these volunteer-run organizations, Meissner Nordic Ski Club and the Central Oregon Trail Alliance have both adapted, given the current circumstances regarding coronavirus. Meissner Nordic board president Steve Roti and new COTA executive director Emmy Andrews stated the organizations have created their own plans in accordance with guidelines of the state and the U.S. Forest Service (as they both maintain trails on Forest Service lands) .
Their approved plans include limiting the number of volunteers involved in work parties, wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.
But the work continues despite the pandemic.
In the snow
“We’re ready to go!” Roti said in anticipation of the Dec. 1 opening day for their grooming season.
The club owns and operates a snowcat groomer that creates that perfect blanket of corduroy snow through March 31, five days a week through the season.
Run entirely by volunteers (except for three contracted workers who run the grooming machine), the club creates new trails, maintains existing paths, helps out with events run at the sno -park and cleans up any tree debris that falls during windstorms.
“We did open up a new trail this year,” Roti said, “What used to be the one-way Shooting Star trail is now turned into a loop, (which added) about another kilometer of trail there; that’ll make it a much more interesting skiing experience.”
Roti estimates that while there are 250 people currently on the club’s volunteer mailing list, and “in the past (they’ve) had groups as large as 90 people turn out for work parties.” Over 5,000 people use the sno -park each season.
And he anticipates that this year Nordic skiers will flock to the park in droves.
“There’s tremendous interest among locals in getting out and having outdoor activities,” he said. “We saw that on the mountain bike trails this summer, and we expect to see that on the ski trails this winter as well. So we’re preparing for a larger than usual user base.”
For that, he is recommending skiers park at Swampy Lakes Sno-park and access the Meissner trails that way if their parking area is full.
With all that use, the nonprofit uses every penny — donated through the public drop box at the park and received through their website or through one of the two dozen local businesses that sponsor the organization — to put back to the maintenance and upkeep of the groomer and other basic trail maintenance costs.
“Every year, as you can imagine,it’s pretty harsh conditions out there, you know, grooming four to eight hours a day five days a week; at the end of the season the snowcat needs annual maintenance that can run anywhere from a couple thousand bucks to, one year, we had to spend close to $20,000.”
The donated funds also help pay the contract snowcat workers. “Turns out,” Roti said, “One, it’s a highly skilled job … and two, if you don’t pay people to get up at three in the morning to groom trails, they won’t do it reliably.”
But it still all about skiing.
“It’s (the club) really grown in the last 10 years and we’re glad to see that,” he said, “We really love seeing folks get out and ski, especially the kids.”
“The support for groomed trails at Meissner Sno-park has been phenomenal.”
On the trail
The Central Oregon Trail Alliance, which boasts six different local chapters, including Bend, Crook County, Sisters, Madras, South Deschutes County and Redmond, lurched forward and found the need to hire a full-time executive director for the organization. The 100% volunteer-run organization decided longtime volunteer and board member since 2016 Emmy Andrews would take up the task. After an interesting year, Andrews and the nonprofit have continued to see amazing community support.
In one such instance this year, one major project COTA tackled along with the Central Oregon Nordic Club and the Forest Service was a bridge replacement along the Tumalo Creek Trail near Tumalo Falls.
“That was an amazing project that we just did,” Andrews said, ”and that was almost 900 volunteer hours over the three -week period that the bridge replacement was done. And that’s between Central Oregon Nordic Club and COTA.”
She further explained that the volunteers who signed up for the hard work of carrying large pieces of wood down to the work site, spreading gravel and more didn’t know how far they’d get each day. “So they would contact me when the day was over and say, ‘We need X number of people tomorrow,’ and I would put an event on Meetup and say ‘Hey we need people tomorrow,’ and it would always fill up like within hours!”
Volunteering with the mountain biking organization is easy, those interested can send an email or sign up to help through COTA’s Meetup page which has postings for different work parties during the warmer months.
However, just because the snow has started to fall, doesn’t mean that COTA is in hibernation mode, the organization also maintains a fat -biking trail at Wanoga Sno-park, which is packed down by volunteer power.
With 30-50 regular volunteers at each of the six branches, the organization is always looking for more folks to train to become crew leaders, certifying them to lead volunteers on trail projects. These trainings occur in the spring with upcoming sessions likely taking place mostly over Zoom, according to Andrews, with limited “in the field training” depending on the restrictions at the time. “But we’re gonna figure it out — we don’t want another year to go by and not get to have those,” she said.
