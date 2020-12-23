Christmas just got a little brighter for small music venues that have been struggling to stay afloat during the pandemic.
Congress voted Monday to pass a $900 billion COVID stimulus package, following up on The CARES Act passed toward the beginning of the pandemic. Included alongside $600 payments to individuals and extensions to CARES Act provisions such as supplemental unemployment and the Paycheck Protection Program, the bill includes $15 billion set aside for grants to small music venues, movie theaters, museums and talent representatives.
The National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) lobbied for $10 billion for the Save Our Stages Act. The bill that passed includes movie theaters and museums along with music venues. NIVA released a statement on its website (nivassoc.org) about what comes next for the organization as the grants are rolled out:
“NIVA has assembled the Implementation Task Force and is working with the Small Business Administration as they promulgate regulations — we are working hard to make sure that NIVA members receive the help they need via this program. We seek to ensure the emergency relief is dispersed as Congress intended, that the instructions and process to apply for grants ensure that the process is implemented accurately, fairly and as expediently as possible.”
Jim Brunberg, musician and co-owner of Portland music venues Mississippi Studios, Revolution Hall and Polaris Hall, helped organize the Independent Venue Coalition in Oregon to lobby for funds at the state level. The organization has worked closely with NIVA, and Brunberg will help with NIVA’s Implementation Task Force.
“We’re thrilled we got the support and it passed,” Brunberg said. “We’re going to have to work with the Small Business Administration to make sure that the rule-making process doesn’t do any harm to the intent of the bill, and we’re looking forward to that. We are really happy with the way the bill came out, and we think that it’s going to include people who make art for a living.”
How the grants will work
The music industry has been in free-fall since March, when much of the country was locked down due to COVID-19. While some places, including Bend, reopened for small gatherings over the summer, the larger tours that sustain the industry have not returned, and many venues were forced to close or operate at a loss.
According to the full text of the bill, which can be found at bit.ly/3mMGp4K, the venue, agent, theater or museum applying for the loan must have been in operation on Feb. 29, and have gross earned revenue in each quarter of 2020 that demonstrates a 25% loss of revenue or greater from the same time in 2019. Venues that apply for this grant will not be eligible for a new PPP loan.
The initial grant can total up to $10 million per entity, and a second grant worth half the amount of the initial grant may be available if funds are available. Grants will be based on 45% of the recipient’s 2019 gross earned revenue.
The grants can be used for expenses incurred between March 1 and Dec. 31, including payroll, payments to independent contractors not to exceed $100,000, mortgage payments, rent, utilities, paying off any debt incurred before Feb. 15 and other business expenses. The grants cannot be used for new real estate purchases, loans taken out after Feb. 15, investment or lobbying activity.
Venues or entities that have lost 90 percent or more of their income in 2020 will be given priority in the first two weeks of rollout, while priority in the second two weeks will be given to entities that lost 70 percent or more of their income.
Save Our Stages in Central Oregon
Central Oregon venues and arts organizations reacted positively to the news. Many were still trying to understand the language of the nearly 6,000-page bill.
“It’s a big deal that we’re a line item, and that they’re looking at us and they see the significance,” Volcanic Theatre Pub owner and founder Derek Sitter said. “At the beginning (of the pandemic), particularly when dealing with politicians, at the beginning when you want to help businesses out, they go, 'OK,' they start helping these restaurants and these businesses, they need money and they need payroll. When you start thinking about a venue, they’re like, 'Eh.' It’s kind of like the arts — eh, it’s kind of disposable. But when they started seeing the magnitude, the real-time impact that it was having, they didn’t have a clue that, wait, this stretches from not just the venue but the venue staff, and then the artists, then the artists’ representation, then the advertising, marketing, and then the equipment rentals, and then all the crew for the tours and all the crew who deliver equipment, and then all the stuff being bought — it just keeps going.”
Volcanic Theatre Pub’s gross net income for 2019 was about $350,000. In 2020, that number was about $70,000 to $75,000, mostly from shows in January and February. The venue is in the red about $70,000, Sitter said.
“It’s huge, and we can’t keep doing this,” Sitter said. “I’ve paid my landlord every month. I’ve not asked him — I hope I don’t have to. He has bills to pay too. But if you go in the red in the loss column of $70,000, $75,000, that’s insane.”
The Tower Theatre, which closed again in November and started offering streaming shows this month after the second Oregon lockdown, received PPP funds and funds from the CARES Act’s Coronavirus Relief Fund that included payments to arts and cultural institutions in the state. The theater is down $800,000 in revenue from 2019, Executive Director Ray Solley said.
“What this money would do … (is enable) us to stretch our cash flow and to keep minimal operations going further into the spring and summer,” Solley said. “Because I don’t think we’re going to see people ready to come back. Even if we can have 250 seats available, I’m not sure we’re going to have that many people wanting to come back until after Labor Day. Plus the performers that we book, touring performers, they’re going to want to make sure everything is safe out there past the summer.”
Sitter likewise has a “stacked” calendar at Volcanic Theatre Pub for November 2021, but “virtually nothing” from January through October 2021.
For Les Schwab Amphitheater, which was unable to receive PPP funds due to having no work for its employees to return to, the bill is “fabulous news,” said Director Marney Smith. The venue, which only operates in the summer months, lost 100 percent of its expected 2020 revenue.
“We are of course reading as much as we can about it and staying in close contact with our banks to make sure we can strike while the iron is hot,” Smith said. “It is really essential for us and a lot of the venues across the country to survive.”
The Sisters Folk Festival is still looking into how this bill will affect the organization, Executive Director Crista Munro said. The organization received PPP funding, and will likely be able to apply for a second PPP loan, Munro said. But she called the grants for venues “fantastic news.”
The festival’s programming revenue was down 78% this year, and fundraising was down 16% from 2019, Munro said.
“We just really aren’t sure what that will mean for the folk festival right now,” Munro said.
Jim Dickey, owner of the Midtown Ballroom and the Domino Room, said he didn’t know much about the grants but that “anything will help.”
“We did receive a grant from Oregon,” he said via text, “so our state’s venues are probably looking better than venues in a lot of America.”
Still work to do
Jim Brunberg said NIVA arrived at the $10 billion Save Our Stages Act based on estimates for the music industry nationwide. He said he was unsure that the $15 billion in the bill would be enough once museums and movie theaters are added in.
“We’d love for it to be an industry-facing relief program, such as what they’re considering for the airlines or for buslines and things like that,” Brunberg said. “There’s a tendency in government to lump arts together, which has positive and negative effects. We like being lumped together when we can stand in solidarity on something, like we did in Oregon for the arts relief. But sometimes the federal government just lumps things together in a diminishing capacity. But we’re very thankful. It’s really important that we express how appreciative we are, especially to Oregon’s federal delegation.”
Dwayne Thomas, owner of Portland’s Greenlight Creative lighting production company and president of the board of the Live Events Initiative of Oregon, praised the bill, but said the grants will benefit only 7 to 8% of the music industry.
“This is a great Band-Aid; it is going to float us in a time where in the next two months we would probably have lost 30 to 40% more of our businesses,” Thomas said. “And a whole lot — something on the order of 75 or 80% of our employees — were telling us that they could not hang on without leaving the industry and going to find something else to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.