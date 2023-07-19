Central Oregon is growing. You can see evidence everywhere you look.
That includes the local music scene, where venues like Volcanic Theatre Pub, Midtown Ballroom and Silver Moon Brewing are busier than ever, and where the summer concert calendar at Bend’s 8,000-capacity Hayden Homes Amphitheater has expanded both in size and scope over the past few years with the arrival of Live Nation, the multinational entertainment company that started booking the venue in 2021.
And then there are the new events sprouting up, such as Big Ponderoo in Sisters and the FairWell Festival, a three-day gathering of 36 bands happening this weekend at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center in Redmond.
Headliners include country music legend Willie Nelson on Sunday and one of the summer’s biggest concert draws, country-folk singer-songwriter Zach Bryan, on Saturday night.
FairWell is a production of C3 Presents, an Austin, Texas-based concert promoter and the company behind major music festivals like Austin City Limits, Lollapalooza in Chicago and the Voodoo Music + Arts Experience in New Orleans. C3 was already one of the largest concert promoters in the country when it was purchased by Live Nation in 2014. (Note: C3 Presents is not the same company as Bend-based C3 Events, which puts on concerts and festivals locally.)
Birth of a festival
The seeds of FairWell Festival were planted a couple of years ago, when C3 started looking for areas of the country that could be a good fit for a new music festival, said Sophie Lobl, Global Festival Buyer for the company. Lobl books bands for a “large portion” of C3’s music festivals and oversees branding and creative design with a team of her colleagues, she said.
“(After the COVID-19 shutdown), a call went out to a lot of different markets that don’t have festivals but where there’s a thriving music scene and a music festival could work,” Lobl said. “Central Oregon was one of the locations that came up, obviously, so we went out to these different markets to scope the scene.”
The region was recommended to C3 by Mary Clare Bourjaily, head of concerts in Oregon for Live Nation, Lobl said. C3 works closely with Live Nation’s venues and teams as they plan festivals to try to ensure a smooth entrance into any new market, she said.
“A key thing for us is that we’re able to give back to the local community and also that the local community would be welcoming of a festival,” Lobl said. “We never want to come into any market and offend the people who live there, and when we looked at Bend, it felt like outside of the amphitheater, there was a really thriving music scene and definitely a desire for a festival.”
The right venue
C3’s team looked at some ranch properties in the area, as well as potential venues in Redmond and as far away as Portland before zeroing in on the fairgrounds, she said.
“That was obviously a huge win for us because they have the infrastructure to do a show like this and were wanting to do a show like this,” Lobl said. “A lot of times we come in and build a festival venue from the ground up ... but in this case, the venue was just perfect.”
The fairgrounds hosts many events — including annual concerts at the Deschutes County Fair — but before this year had never had a large-scale music festival. In addition to FairWell, it is also scheduled to host the Cascade Equinox Festival in September.
Capacity for FairWell is 35,000, Lobl said, and organizers expect attendance to be near that number.
“The space they have there is absolutely huge. They have such capacity to do so much more there,” Lobl said. “We proposed to them what we were thinking … and they were really excited. They’ve been great partners for us.”
C3 looked at other factors, too, including Central Oregon’s status as a tourist destination and the size of Redmond Airport, where direct flights from Seattle, San Francisco and Los Angeles will be key in bringing people to FairWell. Hayden Homes Amphitheater’s busy schedule and growing number of sold-out shows also made the region seem promising, Lobl said.
“That amphitheater is such a beautiful venue and they’ve just just been able to add so much to the calendar, so it seems like it’s a really healthy market,” she said. “There are certain markets that are thriving post-pandemic and I think Central Oregon is definitely one of them.”
This weekend, Lobl will be on hand to experience the fruits of her labor firsthand.
“We’re honored and excited to have the show there,” she said, “and we’re hoping that people both from outside the area but especially locals are able to come and have a really great experience and see that we’re trying to add on to what already exists in Central Oregon.”
