Redmond’s 28th Annual Music on the Green concert series is in full swing and this Wednesday the series is featuring the Heller Highwater Trio, a dynamic rock band based out of Bend, Oregon.
Presented by First Interstate Bank and Eberhard's Dairy Products, the free, family-friendly event takes place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Sam Johnson Park in Redmond every other Wednesday through the first week of September.
Led by lead vocalist, rhythm guitarist, and percussionist Heather Drakulich, Heller Highwater Trio is known for their stand-out vocals, excellent harmonies and impressive guitar skills. The trio, completed by Tom Brouillette and John Luce, creates a powerful and captivating sound that has become a Central Oregon fan favorite.
The Redmond Chamber of Commerce & CVB encourages attendees to bring their lawn chairs and blankets to create a cozy and comfortable setting to enjoy the live performances. There will be local craft vendors and food and drink vendors on-site, offering a variety of local goods to enjoy.
So, if you’re looking for a relaxing way to spend your Wednesday evening check out the Music of the Greens series where you’ll find local live music, food and craft vendors.
