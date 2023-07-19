Heller Highwater

The Central Oregon band Heller Highwater will perform for the Music on the Greens series at Sam Johnson Park in Redmond this Wednesday.

 Submitted photo

Redmond’s 28th Annual Music on the Green concert series is in full swing and this Wednesday the series is featuring the Heller Highwater Trio, a dynamic rock band based out of Bend, Oregon.

Presented by First Interstate Bank and Eberhard's Dairy Products, the free, family-friendly event takes place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Sam Johnson Park in Redmond every other Wednesday through the first week of September.

