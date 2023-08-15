Last weekend, like everyone else in town, I stared at the weather app and grimaced at notifications about the heat coming this week.
Weekends are much easier for grappling with heat waves, as you have more time to run away to find cooler temperatures at the beach, the mountains or a far-off lake.
If it’s the middle of the workweek, and you’re cursed with no air conditioning, Tumalo State Park makes a perfect, quick-trip solution for a weekday break from the heat.
The park is blessed with a short, easy hike along the Deschutes River and many places to stop and either soak in or float down the chilly water. It is a welcome relief on these recent hot August days and even as the forecast looks to start to get a little cooler, anglers can rejoice in more time to cast a line along this section of the river, too.
With its non-strenuous trail and access to the water, the hardest thing about an outing to Tumalo State Park is finding a place to park.
Grab your sandals, waders
Last Saturday, my sister Heather and I headed to the park for a mid-day walk and soak after spending the morning salivating over the many treasures at the Deschutes Historical Museum’s antique fair.
We had forgotten just how popular the park is now. It even posts a park ranger out front with a “parking lot full” sign to warn visitors there are no spaces. Growing up, fighting for a coveted parking spot was rarely an issue, but then again, that’s the average grumble when going anywhere near Bend during the summer these days.
Lo and behold, though, the parking lot gods smiled upon me, granting us a space close to the end of the long grassy areas full of families enjoying picnics and, like us, taking a warm weather break in the water.
As the summer begins to wane, the parking situation will get better, and on those after-work walkabouts, you shouldn’t see as much traffic either. If there is a scarcity of spots, there’s a pull-out just north on O.B. Riley Road, where you can park and hike back to the day-use area. Use extra caution while walking on the shoulder.
The trail here skirts along the eastern bank of the Deschutes and heads upstream where, if you want to make a longer day of it, you can walk all the way to Bend’s Riley Ranch Nature Reserve. If you do decide to take that route, note that dogs are not allowed 1.4 miles south of the State Park where the trail meets the reserve. The river trail crosses through many private property easements, so take care to stay on the trail through these sections.
The dusty trail is well maintained, with few rocks or roots to watch out for and it is relatively flat, if a little narrow in spots. If you’re planning on taking a dip, the walk is fine in a pair of sandals (styles like Tevas or Chacos) or even water socks, or just bring a pair of water shoes in your pack to change into as the riverbed is rocky, slippery and can be hard on bare feet (you could also step on or near an unsuspecting crawdad, which would be far worse). The trail can also get very hot in the middle of the day, and though it’s an easy one, bring plenty of drinking water.
Along the trail, there are several marked paths down to the water’s edge, some more open than others, and basically, any of them before the private bridge about a mile upstream are good places to put in if you plan on floating down to the picnic areas. Above the bridge, the water gets more turbid, rockier and less easy for inflatables to go down. We witnessed a few groups do it without popping their tubes, but floaters should use caution and go at their own risk of ending up with a quickly deflated raft.
This upper section is great for anglers during fishing season as there are fewer people to navigate around while you await a bite from a rainbow trout.
While the river is fairly shallow and relatively calm throughout the park, there are deeper and swifter sections that guardians of little ones should watch out for. The water is cold and even strong swimmers may get caught off guard if not prepared for it. If you do have littles that want to take a dip, the sections of the river in the day-use area are calmer and it is wider with a gentler slope from the bank which is better for small waders.
Topographic splendor
The trail itself is great, skirting the lush riparian zone along the banks of the river and the dusty and steep slopes of ponderosa pine trees, sagebrush and basalt and volcanic tuff rocks from eruptions from Newberry Volcano according to the book “Roadside Geology of Oregon.”
The rocks have made their way into the riverbed as well, making great places to perch in the sun and dip your feet into the cool water and watch the tubers gleefully make their way downstream while also yelling tame expletives as they enter that frigid water.
Stopping for a momentary dip in the Deschutes and a rest by its banks awards hikers a moment of respite from the heat of the day and as summer progresses, those banks make for equally excellent places to just take in the splendid scenery of this great park so close to home.
