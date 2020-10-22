Whether these movies make you feel like a kid, give you the warm fuzzies or cause a good, happy cry every time you watch them, these films are great to cuddle up with when the weather and world outside are frightful.
“Amelie” (2001) — The fanciful and quirky French comedy starring Audrey Tautou as the title character is gorgeous to look at and a lovely story to get caught up in. Amelie works as a waitress and, stemming from her childhood spent not interacting with others, lives in her own little world until she discovers a treasure in her Paris apartment. When she returns the treasure to its rightful owner, his reaction sparks her want to help anyone she can. Along the way she begins to discover that she needs to save some energy for herself and ends up finding love along with it. Stream it on Hulu or HBO Max or rent it from Amazon Prime or iTunes.
“Billy Elliot” (2000) —A film about finding yourself, staying true to that person and acceptance, “Billy Elliot” is set against the backdrop of Thatcher-era Northern England and the coal miners strike there. An 11-year-old miner’s son, Billy (Jamie Bell), stumbles into a ballet class and discovers his natural talent for the dance. Guided by the chain smoking and jaded Mrs. Wilkinson (Julie Walters), Billy excels but he doesn’t dare tell his father that he’s taking the classes. The film has also been adapted into the Tony Award-winning musical featuring songs by Elton John. Rent it on Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
“Captain Fantastic” (2016) — A recently widowed, and vehemently anti-capitalist father (Viggo Mortensen in an Oscar-nominated performance) is forced to take his six children who have been raised off-grid in a Pacific Northwest forest and reintegrate into traditional society when his wife’s funeral plans have been taken over by her conservative parents Jack and Abby (Frank Langella and Ann Dowd). Funny and heartbreaking, the film navigates both emotions carefully and provides a lot of sympathy for Mortensen’s character, Ben, as he struggles with his grief and with trying to keep his family together. Stream it on Hulu or rent it on Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
“Hidden Figures” (2016) — Based on the lives of three Black NASA employees at the start of the Apollo missions, Katherine Johnson (Taraji P. Henson), Dorothy Vaughan (Octavia Spencer) and Mary Jackson (Janelle Monae) all end up working for various departments at the space organization. The three human computers all work on different aspects of the upcoming launch that will put astronaut John Glenn in orbit not only crunching the numbers to ensure a safe mission but doing it all while navigating segregation, sexism and racism that surrounded them. It is an inspiring story if not entirely historically accurate. It still puts these women’s names at the forefront of minds which is where they should have been to begin with. Stream it on Disney Plus or Hulu with Live TV or rent it from Amazon, Google Play, iTunes or Vudu.
“Matilda” (1996) — Precocious and studious girl Matilda (Mara Wilson) is born into a family who couldn’t care less about their book-loving daughter. As she begins school, she is encouraged by her kind teacher Miss Honey (Embeth Davidtz) and loyal friends to be herself. But under the shadow of her uninspiring family and her ruthless Principal Trunchbull (Pam Ferris), she discovers she has telekinetic powers and decides to use them for good and to protect those she cares about. For millennials, it’s a wonderful trip down memory lane and still just as delightful. Stream it on Hulu with Live TV or rent it from Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes or Vudu.
“Mr. Smith Goes to Washington” (1939) — Celebrating its 81st birthday this week, the Frank Capra-helmed film oozes with optimism for the American democratic ideal so much so that it might make your teeth hurt but this year, at this time of year it is worth checking out to get that not everything in politics is bad. Starring Jimmy Stewart as the idealistic Jefferson Smith who is mentored by a senior senator, Joseph Paine (Claude Rains). Smith soon learns that Paine isn’t as honorable as he should be when Paine becomes involved in a scheme to discredit the young senator. Smith then filibusters the Senate floor in order to expose Paine and his allies for the corrupt men they are. Rent it from Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
“The Sound of Music” (1965) — Loosely based on the real-life Von Trapp family singers and their lives leading up to World War II and their dramatic (for the film at least) escape from Austria. In the film, a would-be nun named Maria (Julie Andrews) is sent to be a governess to seven children in the house of a strict Admiral (Christopher Plummer). The two fall in love, marry and return from their honeymoon to find a changing Austria with Nazi occupation. The epic story is still a great watch and, if you watch in the comfort of your home, you can sing along to the classic songs throughout. Stream it on Disney Plus or rent it from Amazon Prime, Google Play, Vudu or YouTube.
