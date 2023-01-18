French filmmaker Alice Diop has shifted gears from documenting true stories to showing the impact they can have on those telling them. In her powerful first narrative feature, “Saint Omer,” she focuses on a court case inspired by a true infanticide event.
Diop uses the tools honed through her career making documentaries and her more personal experience of sitting in on the 2013 trial of Fabienne Kabou and has translated it all into this world of her creation.
The writer/director captures the reality of attending the heartbreaking trial of a mother accused of killing her 15-month-old daughter by abandoning her on a beach to be washed out to sea, from the testimony of the accused, character witnesses and lawyers. And we as the audience are brought right into the thick of it.
From a nerdy standpoint, seeing the proceedings of a French courtroom is fascinating. From a cinephile standpoint, Diop focuses starkly on these and captures the emotional journey of one particular courtroom observer, an avatar of the writer/director herself.
Rama (Kayije Kagame) is a professor and novelist who has traveled to Saint-Omer to observe the trial and use it as inspiration for a modern-day retelling of the Euripidean tragedy “Medea,” wherein the title character also murders her children.
On trial is Laurence Coly (Guslagie Malanda), a Senegalese immigrant whose life was more complex than it appeared to those around her.
In her testimony, she admits that while she did leave her daughter on the beach, she is not guilty as she cannot fathom her drive to have committed the crime, other than the fact that she must have been cursed by her family or her lover. Convinced of this, and knowing that she will most likely be locked away for her crime, she seeks to know through this trial why she did it.
As the trial progresses and we get further into the contradictions of Coly and those testifying for and against her, the trial begins to weigh on Rama, bringing up her insecurities about her pregnancy, her relationship with her own mother and her place in this world as the child of immigrants.
Diop also borrows from Euripides’ play beyond the main and shocking plot point — and subtly brings in the ideas of Coly going up against the patriarchal system that has brought her to this point (including having her lawyer and the judge being played by women and the prosecuting attorney played by a man).
Design-wise, costume designer Annie Melza Tiburce dresses Coly in the same colors as the walls of the courtroom, allowing this woman who has felt so much isolation to simply fade away.
Diop chooses to focus the camera mostly on the listener rather than sticking with the speaker throughout the film, giving the actors the chance to react fully to what information is being given and offering the audience a chance to further connect emotionally to scenes.
Because the film takes place fully during this trial, with a few exceptions, much of the script is delivered in monologues of characters giving their testimony, the judge (Valerie Dreville) explaining the facts of the investigation and lawyers cross-examining. While there is much information delivered and there are times when it feels too much like we are watching a documentary of a trial, the writing is compelling and descriptive enough to keep us engaged.
The duality of the two main characters is palpable, and we can see bit by bit as Rama is more and more affected by what Coly is divulging to the courtroom, connecting her own life to that of this woman on trial.
The film is a wonderful debut for the already-established documentarian Diop and includes a masterful needle-drop moment of Nina Simone’s “Little Girl Blue.”
With the script being composed mostly of monologues and written in a very natural, realistic sense, “Saint Omer” won’t click with everyone.
But Diop keeps the fire burning low and slow and delivers in the final moments a powerful punch that lingers.
On screens this week: The 2022 holdover and Hugh Jackman-led drama “The Son” gets a wider release and the computer-driven thriller “Missing” makes it to theaters and on Netflix, the long-awaited sequel series to “That ’70s Show,” “That ’90s Show” finally drops.
