FAR SIDE _PRESS 5.jpg

The Far Side, featuring former members of '90s stalwarts The Pharcyde, performs Tuesday in Bend.

 Submitted photo

If you made a list of the best rap albums of the 1990s, it wouldn’t be long before you got to “Bizarre Ride II The Pharcyde,” the classic 1992 debut from The Pharcyde.

The album presented the Los Angeles group as an alternative to the dominant gangster rap of the time, thanks to its positive vibes, its sense of humor and soulful production by then-member J-Swift. “Bizarre Ride” also positioned The Pharcyde as a West Coast counterpart to left-of-center hip-hop crews on the East Coast, such as De La Soul and A Tribe Called Quest.

Thirty years later, the group is celebrating the 30th anniversary of “Bizarre Ride” with a tour that will stop in Bend next week. So “Drop” what you’re doing and make sure you’re “Runnin’” to the show so you don’t get stuck thinking, “The Pharcyde is ‘Passin’ Me By.’” (Sorry, those are their three biggest hits. I couldn’t resist.)

The Far Side (Imani, Fatlip and Slimkid3, formerly of The Pharcyde), with DJ Abilities: $40 in advance, $45 day of show, 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, doors open 7 p.m., Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend, midtownballroom.

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

Tags

(0) comments

