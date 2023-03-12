Forgetting small things such as dates, and events and difficulty in recalling old information can be a normal part of aging. But at what point does it go too far? Do you have to worry every time your memory seems to fail you?
It’s important to note that dementia is not part of the normal aging process and memory loss is not the only symptom of dementia, according to the National Institute on Aging.
What does a normal aging brain look like?
As you age, your brain begins to shrink, especially the frontal lobe and hippocampus, according to the Columbia Mailman School of Public Health. This shrinkage is attributed to some of the memory loss you may experience as you grow older.
According to Medical News Today, some memory changes may include difficulty in learning new information, issues with multitasking, slower recall of names and numbers, and difficulty remembering appointments. Oftentimes, you may forget something temporarily but are able to recall it later. These are all a part of the normal aging brain.
What may be just normal lapses in memory can cause aging adults to feel fearful that they may be experiencing dementia instead. So, what does memory loss caused by dementia look like?
Memory loss caused by dementia often disrupts your daily life and you’re unable to recall information. Dementia can cause difficulty in completing tasks, confusing time and place, changes in your personality or mood, social withdrawal, poor judgment, problems with having conversations, and difficulty in solving problems, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.
The National Institute on Aging recommends you visit the doctor if you find yourself:
Repeatedly asking the same questions.
Getting lost in places you’re familiar with.
Finding it hard to follow recipes or directions.
Becoming more confused about places, people and time.
Neglecting your hygiene and health.
So, if once in a while, you find yourself forgetting something minor or recalling something slower, you don’t have to worry. If your forgetfulness starts becoming more frequent and happening daily, that’s when you should reach out to your health care provider for further guidance.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Rediscover Oregon is a new streaming television channel highlighting all the great things to do and places to visit in Oregon. From Astoria and the coast to Pendleton and eastern Oregon. From downtown Portland to downtown Bend, from the Willamette Valley to southern Oregon and beyond.
Rediscover Oregon includes locally produced videos by local content creators. From Oregon escapes, to tips on places to hike and play, where to eat or find wine or cities to explore. Rediscover Oregon is your destination for those wanting to get out and enjoy everything Oregon has to offer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.