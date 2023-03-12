LIFE-HEALTH-HEART-DIET-DMT

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women in the U.S., regardless of race or ethnicity, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Although you cannot change some risk factors, such as family history, sex or age, you can take some key steps to reduce your risk of heart disease. You can avoid heart problems in the future by adopting a healthy lifestyle today, including being physically active, maintaining a healthy weight, getting good quality sleep, managing stress and avoiding exposure to tobacco.

