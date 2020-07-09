Farming and ranching are ingrained in American DNA . Farmers have worked the soil and raised the stock that feeds the country throughout history, before and after colonization. The modern ideals of farming harken back to simple times and quiet lives. But farming can be anything. It can be loud, revolutionary, quirky or traditional — as these movies depict.
“Babe” (1995) — A piglet named Babe narrowly escapes his fate at the Christmas dinner table when his farmer decides to show him off at the next year’s fair. Babe then befriends the farm’s herding dog and realizes that he too can heard the sheep. A fun family movie about finding yourself and finding family that ultimately won Golden Globe for Best Musical or Comedy and was even nominated for several Oscars including Best Picture, winning one for visual effects which beat out “Apollo 13.” Not bad for a talking pig. Stream it on HBO Max/Go or rent it from Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
“The Biggest Little Farm” (2018) — Stunningly filmed, this compelling documentary showcases the lives of husband and wife, John Chester (who also directed) and Molly Cunningham (who is also credited as a cinematographer), who pack up their lives in Santa Monica and move to a barren 200 acre farm outside of Los Angeles because their adopted dog wouldn’t stop barking when they were away. So two people, who know nothing about farming and have gargantuan dreams of sustaining both livestock and a variety of produce document their journey from city slickers to all-out farmers, with a lot of help of course. Luckily they make no grand attempts to make themselves out to seem more knowledgeable than they are, and instead throw the credit for their eventual successes to their mentor Alan York. It will give you serious garden envy. Stream it on Hulu or rent it on Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
“The Egg and I” (1947) — Based on the memoir of the same name and set in Washington (albeit ambiguously) the comedy stars Claudette Colbert and Fred MacMurray as Betty and Bob MacDonald. On their wedding night, Bob informs Betty that he’s quit his cushy job and bought them a derelict chicken farm in the country. It being the 1940s she happily goes with it, not asking questions. In fact, she sticks with him through much more than any sane modern woman would. She slowly shows her strength as she proves that she can make their ramshackle house a home — for a while anyway. Fair warning there are many antiquated notions of what women should be/do and some racist depictions of Native Americans that were common in films of the era. Stream it on Hoopla or rent it from Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
“Dolores” (2017) — A documentary on Dolores Huerta who, along with Cesar Chavez helped organize the farmworkers strikes in the 1960s and ‘70s. No doubt Chavez name has become synonymous with the movement to unionize the workers, but Huerta has equal footing with him. She fought gender bias as well as racism throughout her decades of activism, forgoing a traditional role in her household to raise her 11 children. Now 90 years-old, she continues to work speaking out for injustices through her organization. The documentary is typical when dealing with historical figures but it unveils a part of history that isn’t as talked about outside of California or the Southwest (I’m a millennial, raised in Bend and I hadn’t heard about the United Farm Workers movement until I was in my late 20s) and the woman that is often missed when speaking about it. Stream it on OPB (with Passport) or rent it from Amazon Prime, Google Play, Vudu or YouTube.
“Giant” (1956) — A sprawling epic story of a family over three generations starring Rock Hudson as Texas cattle baron Bick Benedict, Elizabeth Taylor as his wife Leslie, and James Dean as cowboy-turned-oil magnate Jett Rink. When Bick marries Leslie a Maryland socialite and brings her home to Texas, Jett is smitten and creates tension between the him and the macho rancher. When Bick’s sister dies and leaves Jett with a modest parcel of land, Jett strikes oil and the two’s rocky relationship turns to rivalry. Over the course of about thirty years we see these two men grow old, showcasing both Hudson and Dean’s acting chops along the way. Taylor is also a force in her portrayal of Leslie, refusing to kowtow to many of the more feminine sensibilities that women of the day may have had to face. The film also features in a somewhat surprising subplot involving Bick’s bigotry towards the local Latino community and how he grows more tolerant over time due to his wife’s and son’s influences. Stream it on HBO Max or rent it from Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
“The Real Dirt on Farmer John” (2005) — Farmer John Peterson inherits a farm from his father, who inherited it from his father. But while the farm was always in Peterson’s blood, the longing for free expression also coursed through his veins. In this documentary that follows Peterson through his childhood into adulthood and through bankruptcy, dealing with local intolerance toward his expressive lifestyle and eventual rise to become a highly sought after organic farmer hosting a popular Chicago CSA in the early 2000s. Stream it on Kanopy or Hoopla or rent it from Amazon Prime.
“Red River” (1948) — Stubborn rancher Thomas Dodson (John Wayne) dreams of owning the biggest herd in Texas. He is aided by his old friend and trail hand Groot (Walter Brennan) and his kind of adopted son Matthew (Montgomery Clift in his first film). The three along with a brood of ranch hands start a perilous journey from the ranch north to Missouri. Along the way tensions run high after long miles, cattle stampede, death and other hazards leading the men to butt heads over what should be done. It’s one of the best Westerns of all time and features the best yee-haws recorded on screen. It’s worth noting that, as with most Westerns of the era there are racist depictions of Native Americans. Stream it on Starz or rent it from Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
“Witness” (1985) — A young Amish boy named Samuel (Lukas Haas) witnesses a brutal murder while traveling with his mother, Rachel (Kelly McGillis), to visit his aunt in Philadelphia. When the detective investigating the murder, Book (peak Harrison Ford), discovers that a corrupt cop is the murderer, he is shot and takes Rachel and Samuel back to their Amish community, where he recuperates and eventually falls for Rachel and she for him. The quiet Amish life depicts farming and even a quintessential barn raising that Book takes part in after the community discovers he’s quite the carpenter (like Ford himself). The film was criticized in the Amish community for being untrue to their way of life and that it’s popularity would lead to their communities being overrun with tourists. This led to the governor of Pennsylvania agreeing not to promote future films from shooting in Amish communities. Rent it on Amazon Prime, Google Play, Vudu or YouTube.
