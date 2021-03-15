HDCM offering flower baskets — To help fund its Educational Outreach program, High Desert Chamber Music is offering hanging flower baskets. Orders for Willamette Valley-grown flowers, including petunias, million bells and verbena, will be taken into early May. The baskets will be delivered to the High Desert Chamber Music office in Downtown Bend in mid-May.
The nonprofit's mission is to bring world-class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. The goal of its Educational Outreach is to expose children to the highest levels of music performance and cultivate a lifelong appreciation and enjoyment of the performing arts.
Single baskets are priced at $39 each. Baskets can be purchased at highdesertchambermusic.com under the “Support Us” tab.
