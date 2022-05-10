Haley-Heynderickx_Promo4_HiRes_Credit-Jeff-Andersen (3).jpg

Portland singer-songwriter Haley Heynderickx will play a sold-out show at Suttle Lodge Thursday.

In a time when musicians feel pressure to produce a constant stream of content for public consumption, it must take a fair amount of restraint to release a terrific debut full-length album and then … nothing else for more than four years.

That’s where we find ourselves with Portland-based singer-songwriter Haley Heynderickx, whose 2018 album “I Should Start a Garden” was full of sparse arrangements, plucked acoustic guitar strings, memorable melodies and songs that simmer with introspection and catharsis and personal growth. The wide-ranging website Allmusic.com called it “an efficient debut without a weak song in the bunch, one noteworthy for its poise as well as its engaging eccentricity.”

That’s the last major work we’ve heard from Heynderickx, but maybe something’s coming soon. In the meantime, she’ll play an intimate show at Suttle Lodge near Sisters. Tickets are sold out, but she’s so good, you should know this is happening in case you want to try to find a way in.

Hayley Heynderickx: Sold out; 5:30 p.m. Thursday; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com.

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

