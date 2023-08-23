For the past 15 years, Lindsey Stirling has been one of the busiest and most innovative figures in popular music, recording six albums, competing on “America’s Got Talent” and “Dancing With the Stars,” touring constantly and curating a YouTube channel that has amassed 13.7 million subscribers and nearly 3 billion views.
That’s billion. With a “b.”
Stirling is a big star thanks not only to her hustle but also her unique set of skills: She is a talented violinist known for taking the instrument down less-traveled paths into pop, rock and electronic music. She is also a dazzling dancer, and she combines the two, putting on performances that blend genre-hopping violin, a full rock band and choreography into an eye-popping spectacle. If you’re having trouble imagining it, just go to YouTube and search “Lindsey Stirling Kashmir Lollapalooza” and you’ll find a video of a wild, pyrotechnic Led Zeppelin cover she uploaded on Friday, Aug. 18. It already has 571,000 views, and it’ll give you a good idea of why all those folks are following her every move.
Recently, GO! Caught up with Stirling for a phone interview in between stops on her tour, which will bring her to Bend’s Hayden Homes Amphitheater on Saturday, Sept. 2. Here is part of our conversation, edited for length and clarity.
GO!: Bend is the very last stop on this long tour. What’s the mood like for a final show? Are you happy to go home? Sad that it’s over? Somewhere in between?
Lindsey Stirling: Touring is my happy place. It really is. It’s probably my favorite phase in the life cycle of an artist. However, I will say that toward the middle of the tour, you start to get exhausted. So I’m excited to go home, but I’m always sad to leave, too, especially when you get to those last few shows and everybody starts getting super nostalgic.
GO!: You mentioned exhaustion. Do you think touring takes more of a toll on your body because of the dancing than it does for most touring musicians?
LS: You know, my drummer isn’t dancing around the stage and my keyboard player isn’t dancing around the stage, but they feel it, too. Everybody feels it in some way because touring is just kind of tough on the body, regardless of what you’re doing. I do think there’s a little extra when you add in dancing and the aerial work and those kinds of rigors, but that’s the way the cookie crumbles. It’s interesting for everyone’s body in some way.
GO!: Let’s go back to the beginning. When you were first combining violin and dancing, did you think you were doing something brand new? Or were you aware of others who had done that kind of thing?
LS: Oh, it was all very new. You know, the violin is not something that people normally play while dancing because it’s just not very natural, if that makes sense. So it was very much intentional on my part, like, ‘I’m going to see if this is possible because I’ve never seen anyone do it to the extent that I want to do it.’ I was really excited to see how far I could push that boundary, and I have to say I’ve pushed it way farther than I thought I could.
When I started, it was much simpler than what it has come to now. But it’s still exciting to think about what I can do next. Even in the past few years, I’ve improved, and I feel like I’m going to keep improving.
GO!: Do you feel pressure to always outdo what you did last time you were on tour?
LS: I think for me, the thought is more that I feel like I’ve done a great job over the past decade of making sure that every time we go out, the show gets a little better. And my fans who have been with me from the beginning always say, ‘Every time you come here, the show is better.’ So maybe there’s a little bit of pressure to come up with something new and exciting, but at some point I might just have to accept that “different” can be cool, too. But quite honestly, the show we’re doing now, I think it’s the best show we’ve ever done, and it’s certainly fun to be able to say that.
