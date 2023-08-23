For the past 15 years, Lindsey Stirling has been one of the busiest and most innovative figures in popular music, recording six albums, competing on “America’s Got Talent” and “Dancing With the Stars,” touring constantly and curating a YouTube channel that has amassed 13.7 million subscribers and nearly 3 billion views.

That’s billion. With a “b.”

PC__Graham_Fielder_RNGA2998.jpg

The show we’re doing now, I think it’s the best show we’ve ever done, and it’s certainly fun to be able to say that," Lindsey Stirling told GO!
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.